Theft, Damage Slow Down Plans For Family Cabin

POWELL -- Aarden Gross just wants his family members to feel safe in their home and enjoy McDonald County for the wonderful place it is. Property damage and stolen tools, however, have put a serious damper on those plans.

"I grew up just down the road on JJ Highway," he said. "I graduated from McDonald County in 2005. I want my children to have the same life I had."

Gross is trying to finish a cabin in Powell, building it with only hand tools.

He plans to move his growing family to the cabin once the cabin is finished, but recent setbacks have almost crushed his dreams.

Gross is finishing the job without his power tools. Those tools were stolen, he said. And his property has been the target of a lot of damage.

"I found my cabin with both doors left open and several windows opened. All of my tools were stolen, as well as most of my furniture, with all my other belongings in a pile on the floor like they were coming back for it later," he said.

Gross discovered the crime and damage to his Songbird Road property on May 19. He said a deputy reportedly told him he would increase patrols, as well as send an email to the other deputies, calling attention to keep an eye out.

A call to the McDonald County Sheriff's Office was not yet returned by press deadline.

Gross said his neighbor found his building broken into with everything in a pile, so he took everything of value out of his storage building. When he checked on it the next day, the garage door was ripped off.

Gross, too, has taken everything of value out of his cabin. He's installing new trail cameras and trimming back trees so neighbors can keep an eye on it.

A friend, who lives down Highway 90, plans to make trips out to check on it for him.

Tiffany Norwood, who has lived in Powell most of her life, said there's not an official Neighborhood Watch program in Powell but that neighbors look out for each other.

"Our closest neighbor is at least a half-mile down the road. But, for the most part, neighbors look out for neighbors," she said.

"I know down our road, if anything or anyone looks out of place, we know all our neighbors and reach out if we see something out of sorts, and they do the same."

McDonald County, as a whole, has always had fairly high theft rates, Norwood said, but thieves seem to know no boundaries.

"I do think, as true everywhere, criminals are getting more desperate and therefore, more bold everywhere these days."

Watching out for each other -- and adding cameras -- are great ideas for possibly deterring thieves, she said.

Gross had planned to move out to his cabin within the next few months, but the theft and damage have pushed back that time frame.

"I've had to do all this work myself and losing all my tools was a huge setback," he said.

Still, Gross plans to carve out a peaceful, country way of life for his family -- including his young son and a little one on the way.

"This is probably going to set me back a few months but it's still my intention," Gross said.

"It's very important to me."