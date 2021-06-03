Tall Pines Distillery's Summer Concert Kickoff

PINEVILLE -- Tall Pines Distillery held its kickoff summer event with a Kevin Upshaw concert on May 29. The concert, which had an admission fee of $5, was accompanied by drinks available for purchase and food from Lizzy G's BBQ food truck.

Tara Cook, owner of Tall Pines Distillery, said the weekend concerts are family-friendly and are different than any other type of event offered in McDonald County. Cook said the concerts, which are always either $5 or free, don't go past 9 p.m., making them more accessible for families to attend.

"We have a really nice family-friendly atmosphere," Cook said. "We really want it to stay family-friendly. A lot of people are like, 'why don't you stay open later?' But, that's not what we're looking for. We're wanting people to come, enjoy their dinner, and listen to some music for a couple of hours."

Cook said one of her goals with Tall Pines Distillery's summer concerts is to support local businesses and individuals.

"Any time we can help local people, that's what we want to do," Cook said. "As many of our products that we can, we buy local, even if it costs more money, I want to support that local business. If we're not supporting each other, eventually we won't be here."

Scotty Walker, 42, is an employee at Tall Pines Distillery and said the Kevin Upshaw concert was a good kickoff for the summer.

"We've had a few events so far, but this is, I would say, the big kickoff," Walker said. "It's the opening weekend for a lot of things as far as summer-wise goes."

Walker said Tall Pines Distillery promotes small businesses and local musicians through its summer events.

"You know, community is important. If you don't support your community, other people aren't going to either," Walker said. "It really depends on the community as a whole to come together and support local businesses. It's just a good time, there's food, family, fun."

Walker said the business encourages families to attend the summer concerts.

"We don't overserve people, we don't like to have people drunk here, we don't allow that," Walker said. "It's just a good place to have the whole family involved, and we offer something for the whole family. We're not a bar, we're family entertainment."

Cook said Tall Pines Distillery will continue offering events through the summer into early fall. Cook said Tall Pines Distillery may soon become home to festivals in the area to continue providing McDonald County with family-friendly events.

The next concert at Tall Pines Distillery, which will showcase the band Broken Aces, will take place on June 19, with a $5 admission fee.