Tails and Tales Offered At McDonald County Library

PINEVILLE -- McDonald County Library will have its annual summer reading program during the months of June and July. The program will offer readers prizes, weekly activities, and a petting zoo at McDonald County Library on June 5.

The reading program, open to all ages, is divided into four separate groups based upon age. Each group will have more than 500 small prizes to choose from, with every reader earning a prize. Various large prizes will be won in drawings, with some prizes including a kayak, a patio set, tents, a grill, a tablet, and yard games among various others.

Hazel Sheets, 34, is the director at McDonald County Library. Sheets said the library suffered from covid-19 last year, impacting the annual summer reading program. Sheets said pre-covid-19 the program drew several hundred readers to participate. Sheets said this year there are more large prizes geared toward teens and adults, with the hope of increased participation.

"We get a federal grant to make a lot of this possible, which is administrated by the Missouri State Library," Sheets said. "But we have partnerships with local organizations for prizes, decorations and incentives. We want to encourage teenagers, children, adults. Everybody is a winner, but also, if you continue to read through the summer, you'll get chances to win really big prizes."

Tammy Taylor is the branch manager at McDonald County Library. Taylor has worked with the library for 10 years.

Taylor said students are able to start signing up for the Tails and Tales reading program on June 5, Taylor added that the library is trying to get the word out for students to participate in the program.

"We sent a bunch of fliers out to the schools before they closed, trying to get it to every student," Taylor said, "almost 26,000 [fliers]. We tried to get it out there."

Taylor said she noticed a dip in reading during covid-19 when the library building was closed, and she hopes the prizes and petting zoo will draw people back to the library to spark their interest in reading again.

Paisley Campbell, 10, is an avid reader and fan of McDonald County Library. Campbell said she visits McDonald County Library multiple times a week, her current favorite books from the library are Nancy Drew and Junie B. Jones.

Campbell said she likes to read because reading feels like going on an adventure, and she thinks other kids may like reading for the same reason. Campbell said she is excited about the petting zoo and prizes at the library this summer and plans on participating in the program.

McDonald County Library will work with Thorni Ridge Exotics for the petting zoo on June 5 at 10 a.m. The library is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, participants in the Tails and Tales Reading Program can sign up any day after June 5.