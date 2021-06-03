SWC Old Timers' Day Set To Kick Off Saturday

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Southwest City's annual Old Timers' Day is set to kick off this Saturday, June 5, after a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020. Events begin at 7 a.m. with the traditional Fireman's Pancake Breakfast to be held at the Mustard Seed on Main Street.

At 9 a.m. crafters and vendors along Main Street open for business and, an hour later, at 10 a.m., history comes alive as the Turkey Creek Fusiliers reenact a skirmish on Honey Creek.

From 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Zeke Daniels will be performing live music on stage behind the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library.

Bingo will be held from 11 a.m. until noon near the main stage.

Free cash drawings will be held throughout the day -- $100 will be awarded at noon, $200 at 2 p.m. and $500 at 3 p.m.

The beloved Old Timer's Day Parade will take to the streets at 12:30 p.m. and feature a variety of entries with four wheels and some with four legs.

The Jason Young Band will take the stage at 1 p.m. and entertain audience members until the festivities wrap up.

A newly introduced costume contest will be held at 1:30 p.m., followed by the pie-eating contest at 2 p.m. and the always-amusing ugly feet contest at 2:30 p.m. Prior winners of the ugly feet contest are excluded from competing again.

The Old Timers' Day Rodeo will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5, at the rodeo grounds, a mile south of town on Highway 20. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6-12 years old. Events include bareback bronc, saddle bronc and bull riding, as well as team and calf roping, barrel racing, mutton busting and steer wrestling. For more information, call Frank Woods at 417-342-5498.

The Southwest City Commercial Club began Old Timers' Day in May 1978. The event began following the retirement of John Poynor, a longtime area resident who had owned and operated the Phillips 66 Service Station from 1927 to 1977. In 1978, the Commercial Club voted to hold a parade in honor of John and Bess Poynor for their 50 years of service to Southwest City. The Poynors became the first Mr. and Mrs. "Old Timers."

Due to the success of that day, the Commercial Club has held a parade each year to honor members of the community. Those honored have included business owners, area farmers, community leaders and volunteers. Each has represented someone special who contributed to the Southwest City area over the years.

Parade entry forms can be found at City Hall. Those interested in vending on Saturday may contact Jodi Blake at 417-762-3313.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS These youngsters found fun at Old Timer's Day 2019 in the form of a classic carnival game booth.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Living History Reenactors of all ages with the Turkey Creek Fusiliers gathered around the campfire at their Civil War encampment on Honey Creek during the last Old Timers Day. Dressed in era-appropriate attire with weapons of the time, reenactors also recreated a squirmish, complete with cannon blasts.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS 2-year-old Kayson Mart got his first taste of fame when Jason Young, of the Jason Young Band, taught Mart how to strum the guitar. The group performed a number of 90s hits for the 2019 Old Timer's Day crowd, as well as the Jason Young Band original "Thank God For The Working Man."

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS In Old Timer's Day fashion, two farmers showcased antique McCormick Farmall tractors in 2019.