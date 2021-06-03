Seven Players Represent MCHS On All-Conference Team Of Big 8

McDonald County, champions of the West Division, were well represented on the all-conference team of the Big 8 Conference.

Leading the way were first-team selections Cole Martin and Levi Helm. Martin was a unanimous selection at catcher, while Helm was selected as an infielder.

Earning second-team honors for the Mustangs were first baseman Weston Gordon, shortstop Cross Dowd and outfielder Levi Malone.

Pitcher Rylee Boyd and utility player Destyn Dowd received honorable mention honors.

In addition to the seven players selected, coach Kevin Burgi was named Coach of the Year of the West Division.

All-District

Martin and Helm were also named to the Missouri Class 5, District 6 team. They were joined by senior pitcher Ethan Francisco.