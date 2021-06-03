Pineville Woman Loses 108 Pounds

PINEVILLE -- Piper McKinney of Pineville has lost 108 pounds through a weight loss program in Bella Vista, Ark.

McKinney said she had struggled with weight most of her life. She had lost weight before but had always gained it back. By March 2018, she had lost several family members, and she was thinking about the fact that heart disease and diabetes run in her family. She decided it was time to make some healthier choices.

She joined Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) in Bella Vista. There were two chapters, and she chose the one that met on Monday mornings. She said TOPS is an international organization that was founded in Milwaukee, Wis., in 1948. It is a nonprofit weight-loss club. Her mother had belonged to TOPS about 50 years ago, so she looked to see if the club was still around.

"They were so welcoming and warm," she said. "I had lost weight in a couple of other organizations, and I didn't want to go back to those."

The group meets weekly but now, because of covid-19, it is only having weekly weigh-ins. She hopes it can start normal meetings again soon. In a regular meeting, it has a private weigh-in and a meeting with an informative program about nutrition or weight loss.

"Just the camaraderie of people doing the same thing you're trying to do -- it helps to inspire you," she said.

She said there is a fee to join TOPS, but it is more economical than some other organizations. The base yearly membership fee is $32, and it may be higher if the club has rent to pay or if it requires members to purchase a vest.

"They don't sell food products. They leave the way of eating up to you, but you have to get the OK of a physician so you don't have an unhealthy diet or set an unrealistic weight goal. They're all about health and nutrition. I can't say enough about what an encouraging group the group I meet with is. We really cheer each other on," she said.

McKinney said she lost the weight by counting calories and keeping a food diary, setting a goal of 30 minutes of physical activity a day (walking, housework, yard work, workouts), staying hydrated and attending TOPS. It took her just less than a year to reach her goal.

In 2019 McKinney was named Arkansas State Queen for TOPS for being the lady who lost the most weight in an Arkansas club in 2019. She received a crown and sash, certificate, pin and ribbon.

After reaching her weight loss goal, she graduated to Keep Off Pounds Sensibly (KOPS).

She said at the beginning that she thought, if she set a drastic goal, she would be discouraged, so she set a lower goal and lost the weight in increments.

McKinney has a TOPS vest that is covered in charms that celebrate different victories. Some are for losing 10 pounds or for being the best "loser" in the club that week or losing an amount for six weeks consecutively. Some are for non-scale victories in her personal life, she said.

"I feel great," she said. "I feel like I know it's not something you can do and just, the rest of my life, I'm going to coast. It is a commitment to make healthful food choices. After losing and gaining with other programs, it's finally clicked with me that it's not a diet you can be on, it's a lifelong commitment to healthful choices."