Noel Officials Prepare To Launch Farmers Market

NOEL -- Noel city officials are promoting a new farmers market, hoping to entice vendors and customers with the new venture.

The farmers market is scheduled for the second and fourth Saturdays, opposite weekends from the farmers market in Anderson, Deby Hopping, Noel city clerk explained.

Hopping and Kim Wilson, a Noel alderwoman, are coordinating efforts and promoting the opportunity to sign up vendors.

Vendors may secure a space for free. Those who offer produce or products must abide by the regulation that all products are either grown or made within a 50-mile radius, according to information provided by Hopping's office.

Additionally, all products, produce and value-added/processed foods must comply with federal, state and local regulations, the information states.

Vendors are required to bring tables and/or shelves, a 10x10 canopy or an umbrella for shelter.

As of press deadlines, Noel officials hope to launch the farmers market this month. Vendors interested in signing up may call the city hall at 417-475-3696.