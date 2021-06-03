MCHS Junior Top 16th Thrower In Missouri

Mariana Salas came up short in her attempt to win a medal at the Missouri Class 4 State Track and Field Championships held May 28 at Jefferson City High School.

The junior finished in 16th place in the javelin with a throw of 97-6, well off her qualifying throw at sectionals last week of 109-5.

"Mariana just had an off day throwing," said coach Chris Kane. "It happens to everyone, but unfortunately for her, it happened at the state meet. She didn't perform up to her expectations but is excited to continue to get more consistent and has a chance to return next year as a senior and have a better showing. We are extremely proud of the effort and work she has put in this year and proud to say she is a top 16 thrower in the state in Class 4."

Sydney Juszczyk, of Trinity Catholic, won the state title with a throw of 151-10.