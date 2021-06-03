McDonald County High School Awards Cont'd

Tracy Allman (right) presents the John Willis Memorial Scholarship to Madison Alvarez (left), Caitlyn Barton and Kaidan Campbell.

The Jon Walker Memorial Scholarship was presented to Zoe Bartholomew by Huston Brady.

Caitlyn Barton receives the Randy and Lynda Smith scholarship from Randy Smith.

Zoe Bartholomew receives the Tim Shellnut Memorial Scholarship from Randy Smith

Kristen Penn (center) receives the Bob Parish Memorial Scholarship from Ann (left) and Alesia Parish.

The Scott McGaha and Amy (Oxner) McGaha scholarship was presented by John Carlin to Kaycee Factor.

Dr. Scott Goldstein presents the Martin Goldstein Memorial Scholarship to Jamie Malone (left) and Jennifer Martinez.

McDonald County Schools Foundation scholarships were presented by Gary Wasson to Shye Hardin (left to right), Kristin Penn, Sydney Killion, Rylee Bradley, Laney Wilson and Stormi Matthews.

Baseball coach Kevin Burgi presents the Chip Bailey memorial Scholarship to Ethan Lett and Darian Wright.

John Carlin (right) presents the Roger Carlin Memorial Scholarship to Erin Cooper and Kaidan Campbell.