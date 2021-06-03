McDonald County Courthouse Museum Reopened for the Season

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Courthouse Museum reopened its doors Memorial Day weekend. The soft opening was complete with various speakers, a Mark Twain interpretation, singing by Leanna Schlessman, a spinning demonstration, treadle sewing demonstration and more.

Lynn Tatum, the board chair of the McDonald County Historical Society, said the historical society is made up of volunteers that will keep the Courthouse Museum running. The museum is free to view and will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Tatum said the McDonald County Courthouse Museum is vital as it helps the community stay in touch with the history of McDonald County.

"How do I explain that history is important?" Tatum said, chuckling. "Our roots are important. Who we are comes out of how we were raised, and what we were taught. And there's a culture in McDonald County that's unique and wonderful. I've lived 17 places, I've lived in big cities, I've lived on farms, I've lived in small towns. There is no place like McDonald County."

Gayla Baker, 61, is a member and the assistant webmaster of the McDonald County Historical Society. Baker said she thinks the museum is important to be upheld as it brings the community together.

"I think it brings people together in the county," Baker said. "Because once they get involved, you get to know other areas of the county and the people in it. I feel like people need community. I feel like we don't visit like we used to; we don't get to know our neighbors like we used to. This is a chance to get involved with a community activity, to get to know your neighbors, to know where you've come from."

Baker said her favorite room to visit in the McDonald County Courthouse Museum is the upstairs courtroom, in the military section. Like Baker, another member of the McDonald County Historical Society, Shirley "Sam" Alps, favors the military room.

Sam Alps, 73, is a member and display team member of the McDonald County Historical Society.

"My greatest achievement of all is in the military room, it tears me up," Alps said, with tears welling in her eyes. "We've got people that I knew, we've got my uncle, my father, my dentist."

Alps looked around the room she was sitting in when she noted that without the museum everything around her, the history filling the walls of the McDonald County Courthouse Museum, would be lost.

The McDonald County Courthouse Museum was renovated and maintained by the McDonald County Historical Society. Exhibits have been modified and further renovations were completed by the historical society while the museum was unable to open due to covid-19 last year. Private walk-throughs of the museum can be scheduled with the McDonald County Historical Society and goods are available for purchase in the McDonald County Courthouse Museum Gift Shop.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A military display in the old courtroom of the McDonald County Courthouse Museum. Both Baker and Alps favor the military section of the museum.