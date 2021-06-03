Land Transfers

Suzanne Dyar Waldrop Davis to Craig Davis and Suzanne Dyar Waldrop Davis. Sec. 26, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Ronald R. Slaughter to Ronald R. Slaughter and Deborah O'Hara-Slaughter. Sec. 11, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Chad Alan Slinkard and Casey Slinkard to Chad Alan Slinkard and Casey Slinkard. Sec. 16, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Ron Harr to Charles Ray Harr. Chapman's Addition. Blk. 12. Lot 8, Lot 9 and Lot 10. McDonald County, Mo.

For-ward Partners, LLC and Hames Properties, LLC to C&T Design House, LLC. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Robyn Ileen Bailey to Kyrsten Ann Mackenzie Jimison and Hunter Ezekiel Burton. Bear Ridge Estates. Lot 9. McDonald County, Mo.

Judy Wolfe to Mark Martineau. Town of Southwest City. Blk. 4, Lot and Lot 2. Blk. 25, Lot 1 and Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.

Kennon Brent Thompson Jr. to Levi Joseph Bevis. Sec. 5, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to Alma Bowman and Gary Bowman. Sec. 20, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Gary Lyle Murphy and Deborah Jean Murphy to Troy Butler. E.T. Doty's Addition. Blk. 3, Lot 3. McDonald County, Mo.

Hunter A. Douthit to Elk River Floats and Wayside Campgrounds, LLC. Ginger Blue. Blk. 5, Lot 69. McDonald County, Mo.

Kendall Roy Douthit and Denisa Diane Douthit to Elk River Floats Campgrounds, LLC. Ginger Blue. Sec. 36, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. Blk. 5. Lot 16, Lot 17, Lot 18, Lot 70 through Lot 78. McDonald County, Mo.

Frances L. Nichols and William H. Nichols, deceased, to Frances L. Nichols. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Robert Allen Cosper and Jennifer A. Kendall to Danny Earl Wyman Jr. Vista Meadows. Lot 23. McDonald County, Mo.

Brad Henry Johnson and Tabitha L. Johnson to Robert H. Scherrer and Courtney L. Sherrer. Sec. 6, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Carl Warren and Ginger Warren to Karla Jullisa Reyer Tistoj. Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. 2nd Addition to Southwest City. Blk. 45, Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.

Tonya M. Overturf to Land Hunter Group, LLC. Sec. 31, Twp. 22, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Tonya S. Harrell to Kiyasha Almaras and Antonio Almaras Trejo. Sec. 31, Twp. 22, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Travis Long and Brandi Long to Chaney R. Long and Tyler Dean Thompson. Town of Erie. Blk. 3, Lot 1 through Lot 4. Blk. 2, Lot 4 and Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Logan Blake Pendergraft to Logan Blake Pendergraft and Leah Pendergraft. Sec. 18, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Hardenbergh Properties, LLC to Steve Nowlin and Judie Nowlin. Sec. 30, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Valarie Sharp, Heather Armstrong and Robert Preston Armstrong to Landon Andrew Schrock and Heather Elaine Schrock. Sec. 13, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.