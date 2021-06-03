Goodman Council Meeting Detours Into Sludge

GOODMAN -- Departmental reports took a detour at the regular Goodman council meeting on Tuesday.

Public Works Director David Brodie reported that things have been "rough" but he's maintaining.

He explained that, due to heavy rains, uncut hay and broken equipment, the city has struggled to haul the wastewater facility's sludge. As a result of the emergency circumstances, Mayor J.R. Fisher made the decision to approve a bid for sludge hauling on Monday, May 24.

Alderman Paula Brodie noted that the issue was to be brought before the council on May 18, but the meeting was canceled due to a lack of quorum. She asked that Mayor Fisher allow the council to vote on emergency matters and he inquired if she would have voted against hauling the sludge, given the chance. Brodie replied that her point was being missed.

Alderman Clay Sexson agreed that there was enough time to notify council members of an emergency meeting, even if via phone.

"A telephone call would have been nice," Sexson said, noting that he never laid eyes on the bids that were received.

"You're not being transparent with the people or with your board."

Mayor Fisher explained that, in order to have the sludge hauled promptly -- before a possible overflow -- action needed to be taken immediately.

Fisher went on to ask David Brodie why the emergency situation occurred in the first place and asked if Brodie was being negligent.

"Why wasn't there a plan B?" he asked. "Are you already retired, Dave?"

Brodie later noted that he has been working at the wastewater facility for 25 years and has never encountered this situation.

"I think I've done a pretty good job," Brodie surmised.

"I can see both sides of that," Fisher replied.

Tensions continued after the meeting, with discussions between citizens and council members spilling into the parking lot.

The council went on to hear correspondence from resident Shirley Bowman by way of a letter.

Bowman lives at 122 W. Splitlog Street and spoke about a semi-vacant, unmaintained property behind her home. She said the previous tenant died and the property has been in probate since. She says that overgrown trees have fallen on her property multiple times, items have been stolen, squatters have trespassed into her home and caused a number of disturbances. Bowman asked the city for assistance in locating the owners and requested that the property be cleaned up.

Police Chief Adam Miller noted that, if the property is in violation of an ordinance, a responsible party would need to be identified to speak with, whether that be an individual or a bank.

Mayor Fisher said he would speak with the city attorney about how to proceed.

Alderman Brodie proposed a half-cent public safety sales tax to fund emergency services such as the police department. Brodie said she talked with State Representative Dirk Deaton, who said Goodman would need to be authorized by the House of Representatives or the Senate to put a public safety sales tax measure on the ballot. Brodie estimated it could generate $40,000 in revenue that would be earmarked for emergency services.

Alderman Clay Sexson said he supports the sales tax proposition.

Mayor Fisher spoke about the possibility of earmarking a half-cent of the current sales tax revenue to expedite the process.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to average a water bill at 145 N. Riley Street due to a water leak;

• Opened a new bank account designated for American Rescue Plan funds;

• Spoke about signage prohibiting alcoholic beverages at the community building;

• Conducted the second reading of Bill No. 2021-54, amending court costs;

• Approved bills in the amount of $58,404.34 and transfers in the amount of $34,802.43.