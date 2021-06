Several players on the McDonald County High School girls' soccer team have received post-season honors.

Leading the way are first-team Class 3, District 12, selections freshman Anna Clarkson and sophomore Kadence Elliot.

Named to the all-district second team were freshman Mireya Sebastian and sophomore Samara Smith.

In addition, Clarkson was an honorable mention selection on the Big 8 Conference all-star team.