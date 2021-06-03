Flick Theatre Renovated and Reopened

ANDERSON -- The Flick Theatre, located in Anderson, has been reopened and renovated since closing its doors, along with all theaters, due to covid-19. The theater reopened in early April, showcasing numerous updates.

Stacy Lilly, 36, has owned the 82-year-old theater, alongside her husband, for nine years. Lilly said the renovations in the theater included repainting the theater and lobby, taking out rows of seats in the theater to offer more space for customers, and installing handicap-accessible seating.

"We removed the seats to offer more legroom," Lilly said. "We didn't know what it was going to be like to reopen, so we were thinking like, if we're going to have to continue the social distancing, it would be something that kind of gives a little more distance between people too."

Lilly said eight handicap-accessible seats were added to the theater in the renovation and more room for wheelchairs is now available.

Kelsie Lilly, 15, works at her family's theater on the weekends. Kelsie said she is excited about the renovations and the theater being open again. Kelsie said she believes handicapped customers can enjoy the Flick now more than they could pre-renovation.

"People with disabilities and things like wheelchairs, walkers, or canes can use the plus-size seats we put in, the handrails come up, and there is more seat space for wheelchairs and for walkers," Kelsie said.

Jessica Pratt, 43, is a patron of the Flick Theatre. Pratt has been a supporter of the theater for more than 30 years and brings her own children to the theater she grew up in.

"It is such a cool place, so much character," Pratt said. "My parents went to The Flick when they were kids. I love our little hometown theater and have been bringing our kids here since they were little as well."

Pratt said the increased spacing between the seats at the theater was a positive change.

"The seats were pretty close together and crowded, but now they are a bit more spread out," Pratt said. "Any renovations they make tell me that they are working to keep the theater up and running for future generations."

In addition to painting the theater and lobby, removing rows of seats, and adding handicap-seating, the theater increased the price of tickets by $2 and slightly increased the price of goods available for purchase at the concession stand. Lilly said, although the prices have increased, she believes the Flick still offers the cheapest prices, compared to other theaters in the area.

"I want this to get back to where it was, I want it to flourish again, I want people to know we're here and want to come back," Lilly said. "I'm excited to get back in the community. I feel like being gone for a year is hard."

The Flick Theatre will be playing "Disney's Cruella" May 4-6, with showtimes at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday.