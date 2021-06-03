Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Toni R. Gaspar Cordona vs. Fernando Gaspar Cordona. Dissolution.

Savannah J. Hill vs. Jason S. Hill. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Brendon M. Norris. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nelson R. Fredrick. Consumption of alcohol beverage while driving.

Joe Arling McGuire. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Toni R. Gaspar Cordona vs. Fernando Gaspar Cordona. Judgment of dissolution.

Savannah J. Hill vs. Jason S. Hill. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Aiswarya Arjun. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Jaydon Anthony Rasmussen. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Gualfred A. Reyes Perez. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Christopher Elwood Sarver. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Leelin R. R. Smith. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Enoch A. Trejo Aguero. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Michael E. Jantz. Suit on account.

Capital One Bank vs. Donna Robbins. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Berly M. Jose. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Nixson H. Manuel. Suit on account.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Jody L. Gilmore. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Thomas D. Hottinger et al. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Lounae Cosper. Suit on account.

Damon C. Sherwood vs. Sabrina R. Sherwood. Small claims over $100.

Anna L. Spears vs. Nicholas Colombo. Unlawful detainer.

State of Missouri:

Travis Rolland Buchele. Receiving stolen property.

Jeffrey Michael Mittag. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Brittany Sky Greene. Domestic assault.

April M. Hobbs. Supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.

Timothy W. Hixon. Supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.

Joquetta Myers. Supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.

Jerry Dale Slaughter Jr. Theft/stealing.

Bradley Vernon Porter. Theft/stealing.

Joe Arling McGuire. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Francis W. Hunt. DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Cheryl Proctor. Supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.

Nelson R. Fredrick. DWI -- alcohol.

William J. Tomlin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Zachary C. Rigdon. Failed to yield to approaching vehicle when entering/crossing highway from alley/driveway.

Matthew A. Zenisek. Fish without permit.

Abraham Martinez. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Elias A. Lopez. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Felonies:

Charles R. Sanders. Leaving scene of -- property damage exceeding $1,000.

Kelsey D. Shumaker. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Linda K. Gill. Unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting.

Travis Rolland Buchele. Burglary.

Chandra C. Johnson. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Thomas D. Taylor. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

April M. Smith. Endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

The following cases were heard:

Arvest Bank vs. Charles Buchanan et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Sarah E. Fichtner. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Stacy Gibson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Channing Q. Goodwin. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Devin House. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Jarold J. Jones. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

David Yoder vs. Marc Lemeur et al. Rent and possession. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Amanda Wagner. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Marly Alex. Assault. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Frederick W. Brooks. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Kaden Z. Campbell. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Logan W. Chavez. DWI -- alcohol and domestic assault. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Cameron E. Drake. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $150. Two years unsupervised probation.

Irving S. Haney. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Curtis J. Hendrix. Domestic assault. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Daniel Matagolai Igisomar. Assault. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Jessica Marker. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Helgen E. Phillip. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Misael Sanchez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Christopher Elwood Sarver. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Rohit Sharma. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Allegra H. Thomas. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. 60 days incarceration.

Jessica Jo Walrath. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Hongyan Zhang. Failed to keep proper/made false motor carrier driver's record -- exceeded maximum driving time. Guilty plea. Fine of $119.50.

Felonies:

Joseph Wayne Garret. Child molestation. Alford plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Euquilla F. Irwin. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Bobbie Lee Laughlin Jr. Burglary and theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

David C. Stuart Jr. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.