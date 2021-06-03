This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

May 9

Michael Christopher Lewis, 34, Bella Vista, Ark., tampering with motor vehicle, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Dana Renee Warren, 38, Goodman, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another

May 11

Trista Irean Baker, 30, Goodman, abuse or neglect of a child

George Alan Martin, 41, no address given, assault

May 12

Theresa Ann Chadwell, 60, Goodman, parole violation

Juan Corona Lopez, 39, Anderson, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI -- alcohol, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

May 13

Jake David Cline, 40, Anderson, property damage

James Daniel Colvard, 42, no address given, theft/stealing

Jamison Scott Pryor, 49, Bentonville, Ark., DWI -- alcohol and out-of-state fugitive

Thomas Dale Taylor, 41, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

May 14

Henry Bridgeford, 27, Noel, murder, kidnapping and armed criminal action

Eric V. Embrey, 49, Noel, peace disturbance

Justin Lee Kirby, 38, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Laura Christine Stuart, 52, Anderson, domestic assault

Jeremy Ray White, 43, Pineville, domestic assault

May 15

Delbert Jeremy Cravens, 43, Anderson, driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Ricky Sean Gonce, 53, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Melissa Marie Myers, 48, Neosho, passing bad check