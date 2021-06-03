This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
May 9
Michael Christopher Lewis, 34, Bella Vista, Ark., tampering with motor vehicle, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Dana Renee Warren, 38, Goodman, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another
May 11
Trista Irean Baker, 30, Goodman, abuse or neglect of a child
George Alan Martin, 41, no address given, assault
May 12
Theresa Ann Chadwell, 60, Goodman, parole violation
Juan Corona Lopez, 39, Anderson, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI -- alcohol, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
May 13
Jake David Cline, 40, Anderson, property damage
James Daniel Colvard, 42, no address given, theft/stealing
Jamison Scott Pryor, 49, Bentonville, Ark., DWI -- alcohol and out-of-state fugitive
Thomas Dale Taylor, 41, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
May 14
Henry Bridgeford, 27, Noel, murder, kidnapping and armed criminal action
Eric V. Embrey, 49, Noel, peace disturbance
Justin Lee Kirby, 38, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Laura Christine Stuart, 52, Anderson, domestic assault
Jeremy Ray White, 43, Pineville, domestic assault
May 15
Delbert Jeremy Cravens, 43, Anderson, driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Ricky Sean Gonce, 53, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Melissa Marie Myers, 48, Neosho, passing bad check