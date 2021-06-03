Anderson Man Dead After Confrontation Turns To Gunfire

ANDERSON -- An Anderson man is dead after a confrontation turned to gunfire last week.

According to McDonald County Sheriff Rob Evenson, on Tuesday, May 25, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Anderson Police and McDonald County deputies responded to a shooting on Stephens Drive.

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered an injured man with apparent gunshot wounds. The scene was secured and the man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It was later determined that the victim, identified as Wren in reports, had been confronted in his home by two males. The pair accused the victim of hiding an individual that they were in search of and began fighting with Wren. At some point in the altercation, both parties produced handguns and shots were exchanged.

Wren was hit several times and the two suspects fled the scene.

Detectives worked diligently through the night to identify both suspects and immediately began searching for them. The next day, an attorney arranged the surrender of both suspects to the MCSO.

An autopsy was performed on the victim in Ozark, Mo.

At this time, charges are pending.