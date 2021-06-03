16U Baseball Opens In Grand Style

The McDonald County 16U baseball team opened its summer season in grand style, winning all four of its games in a tournament on May 29-30 in Joplin.

McDonald County opened the tournament with a 9-1 win over Joplin in five innings.

Destyn Dowd worked three innings for the win while Isaac Behm went two innings for the save.

Tucker Walters had two doubles and Destyn Dowd had a double and a single to lead the offense. Weston Gordon added a double and Behm a single to round out the hitting for McDonald County.

In its second game, McDonald County claimed an 8-7 win over Perfect Timing White on a walk-off single RBI by Behm that broke a 7-7 tie.

Gordon went three innings, Rylan Armstrong two and Walkers and Devin Stone an inning each with Stone getting the win.

Walters led the offense with a pair of doubles for the second game in a row.

McDonald County made it back-to-back walk-off wins with a 6-5 win over Webb City in its next game.

Colton Ruddick started the seventh inning winning rally when he reached on an error. Jake Gordon had a sacrifice bunt before Stone walked. Walters was then intentionally walked before Jack Parnell hit a ground ball through the right side to drive in the winning run.

Destyn Dowd went three and two-thirds innings before Behm worked the final three and a third innings for the win.

Behm escaped a jam in the top of the seventh after Webb City loaded the bases with no outs on two walks and a hit. But Behm speared a line drive from the next batter and threw to Fisher Sanny at third for a double play to get the first two outs of the inning. Webb City appeared to be taking the lead when the next batter got a hit to right, but Ruddick came up throwing and threw a strike to Jake Gordon at the plate for the third out, setting up Parnell's walk-off hit in the bottom half of the inning.

McDonald County scored four runs in the first on hits by Cross Dowd, Weston Gordon, Ruddick and Behm and walks to Parnell and Sanny. Joplin answered with five runs in the second before McDonald County tied the game in the third on a single by Parnell and Destyn Dowd's RBI single.

Ruddick and Parnell finished with two hits each to lead McDonald County, while Cross Dowd, Destyn Dowd, Weston Gordon and Behm had one each.

McDonald County closed out its perfect record with a 9-7 win over Perfect Timing Grey.

Cross Dowd held Perfect Timing to four runs in six innings off work, before Walters and Armstrong worked the seventh.

McDonald County scored four runs in the first on hits by Walters and Destyn Dowd, walks to Parnell and Cross Dowd and a sacrifice fly by Weston Gordon.

After Perfect Timing cut the score to 4-3, McDonald County added a pair of runs in the third. Parnell was hit by a pitch and scored on a triple by Destyn Dowd. Weston Gordon's grounder to shortstop drove in Dowd with the second run.

McDonald county added a single run in the fourth on four consecutive walks and then scored a pair of insurance runs in the seventh.

Cross Dowd doubled and scored on an error before Weston Gordon drove in the second run with a single.

Destyn Dowd finished with three hits and three RBIs to lead McDonald County, while Walters, Cross Dowd, Weston Gordon and Jake Gordon had one hit each.

McDonald County's next tournament is set for June 4-6 at Central Missouri University in Warrensburg.