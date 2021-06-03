14U Baseball Team Opens Summer Season With Losses

The McDonald County 14U baseball team opened its summer season by going 0-3 in a tournament on May 29 at The Sandlot Baseball Complex in Miller.

McDonald County opened the tournament with a 4-0 loss to Joplin.

Caleb Chandler went the distance on the mound, allowing four runs on just three hits while striking out eight and walking two and hitting one batter in five innings.

McDonald County was held to just two hits, singles by Konner Land and Cooper Shaver.

Frontenac, Kan., then handed McDonald County a 6-0 loss.

Asher Hutchinson took the loss, allowing six runs on six hits, walking just one while striking out eight.

Chandler had McDonald County's only hit, a single in the fourth.

In its final game, McDonald County dropped a 6-0 decision to Joplin.

Chayton Banta pitched four innings, allowing just one run. Ryder Martin gave up five runs in one inning of work.

Chandler and Martin led the offense with one hit each.

McDonald County travels to The Birm in Fordland on June 5-6 for its next tournament.