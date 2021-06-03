14 New Covid Cases Identified Last Week

The McDonald County Health Department reported that 14 new cases of covid-19 were identified last week, bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,666. No deaths have been reported in six weeks.

As of May 21, 14.5% of county residents have received their first doses of the vaccine and 11.8% of residents are fully vaccinated. Reports indicate that 40.6% of Missouri residents have received their first doses and 33.6% of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated.

As of publication, a total of 2,600 individuals have been released from isolation, leaving 66 still isolated and two individuals hospitalized.

A Janssen vaccine clinic will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 4, at the Pineville Community Center for those aged 18 and older.

You must be preregistered on the Health Department's list in order to receive an appointment for vaccination. To preregister, call 417-223-4351, ext. 317, and follow the prompts. Your name will be added to the list and you will receive a call with more details before the scheduled clinic. Children under the age of 18 will need to have a guardian on-site.

On Tuesday, May 18, McDonald County School District announced that no students or staff are currently testing positive for covid-19 and no students or staff are quarantined in school or excluded from school as a result of previous exposure.

The Health Department is no longer able to continue free testing for the uninsured. All area clinics will continue to provide testing at a cost.

Health Department personnel will continue to focus on contact tracing and distributing covid vaccinations in phases.

McDonald County Health Department officials continue to encourage the public to wear masks and social distance.

Updates on the vaccine and plans for distribution will continue to be shared online.

Phase 3 of the multitiered vaccination schedule was activated on Friday, April 9, and allows all Missouri residents access to the vaccine.

Health department officials remind the public that two doses of the vaccine are required and should be administered 28 days apart.

It is important that patients return for the second dose to develop the highest level of protection from SARS-CoV-2. Patients who do not receive the second vaccination at 28 days should still receive the second dose as soon as possible thereafter.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can:

• Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing;

• Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe covid-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing;

• Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic.

For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to:

• Take precautions in public like wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancing;

• Wear masks, practice physical distancing, and adhere to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe covid-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe covid-19 disease;

• Wear masks, maintain physical distance, and practice other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households;

• Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings;

• Get tested if experiencing covid-19 symptoms;

• Follow guidance issued by individual employers;

• Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations.