OPINION: A Hot Time In The Old Town

It's been nigh on eighty-two years now but, by golly, what a time the folks in Pineville, Missouri, had that night at the Dixie Belle Theatre! There was high drama and just the site of Tyrone Power's profile caused some of the women in the audience to swoon. Henry Fonda was by all accounts destined to achieve star status and, as for Randolph Scott, well he was terrific.

It was a beautiful springtime Sunday evening in the Ozarks, the kind of evening that normally found most of the rural folks sitting on their front porches while digesting a traditional Sunday meal. But this Sunday was different. On that mild evening in May, most everyone was getting ready to attend a special feature at Pineville's Dixie Belle Theatre. It was the premiere of a locally-filmed movie, "Jesse James."

J.B. Coverston was the theatre's owner and had been working the socks off his employees for several weeks leading up to the movie's premiere. Mr. Coverston also operated theatres in Southwest City, Missouri, and Gravette, Decatur and Gentry, Arkansas. He was considered quite the entrepreneur.

The May 25th edition of the Pineville Herald newspaper described the Dixie Belle Theatre as the most original and unique moving picture theatre in the Ozarks, quite a compliment to say the least. Now granted, the Ozarks were a sparsely populated area of Southwest Missouri but the compliment was still special.

The newspaper reported that never before had a movie been shown in the theatre where scenes during the production were actually shot. The barroom scene in the motion picture was actually shot in the Dixie Belle Theatre.

The first airing was scheduled for 7 p.m. and there was scarcely an empty seat or unoccupied place against the walls where one might stand. Not only was the first showing sold out but the second showing of the evening which was scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. was summarily void of unsold tickets. As a matter of fact, those fortunate to have tickets for the evening's second showing arrived before the projector began to move the first showing's reel of film.

The movie was of particular interest to the folks living in McDonald County as it had been filmed on location there. Oh, what a spectacle it was. Onlookers waited for hours just to get a glimpse of Tyrone Power and Henry Fonda. Randolph Scott was a tall, good-looking actor who was particularly favored by some of the women folk while many of the men left their fields unattended as they gazed at the movie's female star, Nancy Kelly.

Skedaddle Bone, the actor portraying the bartender in the western drama, made a personal appearance at the premiere. Skedaddle could be found standing behind the counter in the theatre's concession area. There, he handed out free cold drinks to thirsty moviegoers.

He wore the same costume as worn in the movie and, although the drink cups held cold lemonade, the actor remained in character as he referred to the drinks as whiskey sours. However, colorful bags of salty popcorn were not offered on a complimentary basis that evening.

The previews of coming attractions announced, to everyone's delight, that the following Friday and Saturday's feature film would be "Tail Spin." The action-packed flick featured Nancy Kelly, who by the way played the role of "Z," Jesse's wife, in the Jesse James movie.

Many of the folks living in and around Pineville had been cast as extras. Thus, it was quite a treat for those who in many of the movie scene's backgrounds strolled past the accomplished actors. They watched and waited for their fleeting moment in the limelight.

"Oh my God, Junior, there I am. Look, that's me," a voice from the audience rang out. "Mary, I guess you think you're a movie star now, huh."

Those lucky enough to get an admission ticket were clapping their hands when Frank whipped the tar out of that ornery old railroad man.

"Don't sign it," a lady's voice rang out as the evil land-grabber from the St. Louis Midland Railroad tried to hornswoggle Jesse and Frank's mother, Ma James, out of the family farm; "he's nothing but an ole crook."

The crowd cheered as Jesse made his jailbreak and forced the railroad president, McCoy, to eat the piece of paper with his lying words written on it.

"You Lillie livered lying polecat," one man seated in the theatre shouted out. Men and women alike clapped as the gang fired their weapons as they passed the Dixie Belle Saloon and rode out of town.

A woman in the audience raised herself from her seat after the Ford brothers shot and killed Jesse.

"You stinking back shooting cowards. Bob Ford, you'll get your come-up-ins."

As the credits spread across the screen following the 7 p.m. showing there were some who wanted to stay for the next showing of the film, but ushers asked all to make room for anxious ticket holders waiting outside.

Before attendees of the first showing left the theatre, Mr. Coverston made an important announcement. A special treat was in store for theatre attendees on July 9th. Chuck Woods and his "Western Stars" would make an in-person appearance at the beautiful Dixie Belle theatre. Chuck Woods was a well-known star and had recently made an appearance on Rudy Vallee's "Radio Hour."

Featured artists would include "Smiling Bud" and his "singing guitar," "Fiddling John" and his "flying fiddle," and "The Hollywood Trio of Singers and Yodelers." "Singing Dean" and his "big boss fiddle" were also scheduled to appear.

Now if that wasn't enough to entice everyone to purchase a ticket, there was more. There was a very special treat in store for those who would journey to the theatre that evening. "Jasper and his musical booze-a-phone" would perform. Finally, and many thought there would be no end to the list of featured entertainers, "Little Virginia Lee," the "Girl from the Golden West," would entertain everyone there. She was a huge attraction.

The last showing of Jesse James ended around 11 p.m. that night, but many stood outside and talked. The movie was considered a shoo-in for an Oscar and everyone thought their friends and kinfolk were extraordinary as extras. Oh, what a hot time in the old town it surely had been that night at the Dixie Belle Theatre!

Stan Fine is a retired police officer and Verizon Security Department investigator who, after retiring in 2006, moved from Tampa, Fla., to Noel. Stan's connection to Noel can be traced back to his grandparents who lived most of their lives there. Stan began writing after the passing of his wife Robin in 2013. Opinions expressed are those of the author.