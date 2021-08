New MDC Fall Hunting Booklets Available For Deer, Turkey, Dove, Waterfowl

JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri deer and turkey hunters and waterfowl and dove hunters can get the most current information on upcoming fall hunting from the Missouri Department of Conservation's (MDC) 2021 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting & Regulations Information booklet and Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest 2021-2022, available where permits are sold and online.

The 2021 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting & Regulations Information booklet has detailed information on fall deer and turkey hunting seasons, limits, permits, managed hunts, regulations, conservation areas to hunt, post-harvest instructions, chronic wasting disease (CWD) updates, and more.

The new booklet also has information on changes for the upcoming seasons, including:

• Camden, Laclede, McDonald, and Pulaski counties have been added to the CWD Management Zone.

• During Nov. 13–14, hunters who harvest a deer in the CWD Management Zone must take it (or the head) on the day of harvest to a CWD sampling station.

• Hunters may transport deer heads out of the CWD Management Zone and deliver them to any approved CWD sampling location within 48 hours of leaving the county of harvest, except on Nov. 13–14 when the head must be taken to a CWD sampling station on the day of harvest.

• The antler point restriction has been removed for Camden and Pulaski counties.

• Hunters may now fill additional firearms antlerless permits in 17 counties.

• Hunters may now fill one firearms antlerless permit in Reynolds and Stoddard counties.

• Qualifying landowners may now receive two Resident Landowner Firearms Antlerless Deer Hunting Permits in Dent, Douglas, Maries, Phelps, Texas, and Wright counties.

• The antlerless portion of firearms deer season has been extended from three days to nine.

• New managed deer hunts have been added, and others have been removed or modified.

• Hunters without hunter education may now participate in most managed deer hunts, but they must hunt in the immediate presence of a properly licensed adult hunter who is hunter-education certified or exempt.

• Deer hunting regulations have changed for some conservation areas.

The 2021 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting & Regulations Information booklet is available where permits are sold and online at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/about-regulations/fall-deer-turkey-hunting-regulations-information.