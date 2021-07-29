McDonald County Press Obituaries For July 29, 2021

Bobbie Joe Ellis

November 16, 1934

July 16, 2021

Bob Ellis, age 86, went to be with the Lord on July 16, 2021. Bob was a native of the Pineville area, formerly of Joplin for many years, and most recently a resident of Riverton, KS.

Bob was born to Earl and Kate (Daugherty) Ellis on November 16, 1934, in Pineville, Missouri, and lived in McDonald County while growing up, graduating from Pineville High School. He served in the Army during the Korean war.

On August 16, 1958, he married Bonnie (Harrington) Ellis of Jane, Missouri, where they made their home before moving to Joplin in 1964. Bob worked at Eagle Picher Industries in Joplin his entire working career before his retirement after over forty years.

On November 1, 2006, Bonnie passed away from cancer. They were married for 48 years.

He is also predeceased by a daughter, Brenda Carson; his parents, Earl and Kate Ellis; a brother, Jim Ellis; a brother-in-law, Clayton Gardner; and his mother-in-law, Rosa Harrington.

Bob married Betty Ellis of Riverton in 2008 and she survives. Also surviving are a sister, Louine Gardner of Pineville, a brother, Tucker Ellis and wife Sherron, Pineville, and sister-in-law Nancy Ellis of Anderson, Missouri.

Also surviving are a son, Bobbie Joe Ellis, Jr. (Joe) of Duenweg, Missouri, and his fiancé Laurie Selsor; a daughter, Kathy Ginger and husband, Russ of Seneca, Missouri; two grandsons, Jason Ginger and wife, Carolyn, and Rusty Ginger and wife, Jennifer, all of Seneca, Missouri, and five great-grandchildren, Logan Ginger, D'Lainey Ginger, Hagen Ginger, Barrett Ginger and Kade Ginger.

All friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life for Bob on Sunday, August 1, starting at 2:00 p.m. at the Noel Senior Citizens Center. Please bring a memory and a dish to share -- the Celebration will begin at 2:00 and at approximately 3:00 we will have a potluck dinner for everyone who would like to stay and eat with our family.

PAID OBITUARY

Anna Nelle (Mooney) Erickson

Feb. 3, 1928

July 12, 2021

Anna Nelle (Mooney) Erickson, 93, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her home in Bella Vista, Ark.

She was born, Feb. 3, 1928, in Pioneer, Mo., to Lewis E. Stark and Nellie M. Stewart and raised in Neosho, Mo. She and first husband, Douglas G. (Doug) Mooney moved from Joplin, Mo., to Anderson, Mo., in 1962 where they purchased and operated the Ozark Funeral Homes Inc. After selling the business in 1978, they enjoyed traveling the U.S. until his death, March 17, 1988. She moved to Branson, Mo., and resided there until moving to Bella Vista in March of 2020. She married her second husband, Walter F. (Wally) Erickson in Branson, who died March 19, 2008. She was a member of the Sanctuary of Hope Church in Branson until moving to Bella Vista.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters.

She is survived by her children, Sandy (Mooney) Pratt (Bill), Stephanie (Mooney) Irish (Arley), Ron Erickson (Opal), LuAnn (Erickson) Wagner (Joe), Diane (Erickson) Sackey, Jim Erickson; and 48 grandchildren.

A private family celebration of life will be held July 31, 2021, at the graveside next to her first husband Doug, at the Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery in Joplin, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sanctuary of Hope Church, 1790 Bee Creek Road Branson, MO 65616, where a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

Wilma Lafern Thompson

Aug. 11, 1935

July 21, 2021

Wilma Lafern Thompson, age 85, of Rocky Comfort, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Roaring River Health and Rehabilitation in Cassville, Missouri.

She was born August 11, 1935, in Rocky Comfort, Missouri, the daughter of George Lee and Dorthy Jane (Clark) Horton. On March 26, 1954, in Michigan, she was united in marriage to Gerald Lee "Jerry" Thompson, who preceded her in death on May 26, 2017. Also preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter, Wanda Thompson; and six brothers and five sisters.

Surviving are one son, George Thompson and his wife Sharon of Cassville, Missouri; three daughters, Brenda Thompson of Cassville, Missouri, Diane Elwin of Springdale, Arkansas, and Beverly Gibbs and her husband Jim of West Green, Georgia; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and twelve great-great-grandchildren.

Wilma grew up and received her education in Rocky Comfort, Missouri, graduating from Rocky Comfort High School in 1953. She resided for a few years in Michigan and in 1962 moved back to Rocky Comfort. In 1963 she and Jerry purchased the property where they lived the rest of their lives. Some of her favorite pastimes were fishing, quilting, embroidering and baking, especially Christmas cookies. Spending time with her family was very important to her. She was of the Baptist faith.

Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church in Bethlehem, Missouri, under the direction of McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton, Missouri. Pastor Hap Anders will conduct the services. Burial will be at Union Cemetery in Stella.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 P.M. Friday at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton.

Contributions may be made to Body of Christ Out Reach Ministries in memory of Wilma.

Visit www.fohnfuneralhome.com for online obituaries, guestbook and private condolences.

McQUEEN FUNERAL HOME, Wheaton, Missouri, 417-652-7268