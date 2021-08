A Missouri Bicentennial ice cream social will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at New Bethel School in Anderson. There will be free homemade ice cream and old-time games for the kids.

Aug. 10 is the 200th anniversary of Missouri statehood, and communities are being encouraged to come together to celebrate with ice cream socials since the ice cream cone is the official state dessert.

New Bethel School is located three miles west of Anderson on F Highway and north 3/4 mile on New Bethel Road.