Escaped Inmates Now Back In Custody

McDonald County residents can rest easy now that three escaped inmates, considered armed and dangerous, are again in custody following a days-long search that included all surrounding agencies.

According to the McDonald County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, three inmates attacked and overtook a female detention officer before quickly escaping the detention center.

The three inmates in question all have a history of violence.

49-year-old David Molina Sr. was incarcerated for first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, violation of order of protection for adult and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing. These charges stem from a traffic stop turned shoot-out in which Molina fired multiple shots at Anderson Officer Steve Hollis and his patrol vehicle this March.

23-year-old Shun'tavion Thomas was incarcerated and awaiting extradition to Benton County for second-degree murder and armed criminal action. These charges stem from the death of Jonathan Arrellanos last November.

27-year-old Carmelo Burgos was incarcerated for first-degree assault, probation violation and damage to jail/jail property.

After long hours of following leads and anonymous tips, the three escapees were located and taken into custody at approximately midnight on Sunday, July 26, in Noel.

All three inmates now face additional charges of escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest for a felony. The detention officer who was attacked sustained minor injuries during the escape and is said to be recuperating.

COURTESY PHOTO/Shun'tavion Thomas.