Dennis Kirk Retires From 30-Year American Legion Position

PINEVILLE -- Dennis Kirk, a 33-year member of the American Legion, retired from his 30-year position as adjutant this month. At Kirk's surprise party, he was greeted with a resolution from Missouri State Representative Dirk Deaton, a mug from his post showcasing his navy retirement rank, and attendance from family, friends and 15th district officers.

Carla Kirk, wife to Dennis Kirk and an American Legion Auxiliary member, said Kirk knew "something was up" at the meeting but had no idea what admiration he'd be met with. Carla said Kirk deserved to be celebrated because most legion volunteers don't hold a position for as many years as he did.

"It's very unusual for someone to hold that office for 30 years," Carla said. "So, it's just kind of a 'thank you,' I think, pretty much, for him doing that."

Carla added that, with her husband stepping out of this demanding position, he'll get to try something different, and have more free time in his life.

Tim McCaine, commander of American Legion Post 392, coordinated the event to thank Kirk. McCaine said he wanted to make sure Kirk was recognized for his many years of leadership and volunteerism at Post 392.

"I feel that, for that long, he ought to be honored for doing it," McCaine said. "It's all volunteer and for somebody to do it for 30 years, that's something else. So, any of my officers that do a lot of time, I'm recognizing them for their job that they did."

McCaine said he knows Kirk is stepping away from the position to spend more time with his family, and he hopes that he'll step away from the position and celebration feeling appreciated.

Kirk said when he arrived at the celebration, he was surprised to see such excitement in the building. Kirk was surprised by Dirk Deaton being present and said his favorite part was getting a resolution from the representative.

"Dirk Deaton reading that resolution from the House of Representatives was very nice," Kirk said, with thankfulness in his tone.

Kirk said, although he loved serving the legion as the adjutant, he's looking forward to spending more time traveling with his wife. Kirk said that in his 30 years of serving, he hasn't missed more than 10 meetings in all 30 years. Kirk added that the event offered him a time of reflection.

"It made me feel really good," Kirk said. "I reflected back over all of the people I had met and got to know over the last 30-some years. There were a lot of WWII veterans when I first started, and they're all gone now. But I learned so much from those guys and getting to know them and see how they led their lives really made an impression on me about what it means to give back and to serve the community. So, I've really enjoyed my 30 years."

Kirk will continue to serve at the post by being a volunteer service officer as well as continuing to write the post's newsletter. Travis Bell will take over as the new adjutant for the American Legion Post 392. Kirk noted that he will help Bell along the way and knows Bell will be the right fit for the job.

PHOTO SUBMITTED Dennis Kirk and Missouri State Representative Dirk Deaton with Kirk's resolution. Deaton traveled to celebrate Kirk, a surprise to Kirk.