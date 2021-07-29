Covid Numbers Rising In County

MCDONALD COUNTY -- For the third week in a row, covid-19 cases are increasing in McDonald County. The County Health Department reported another covid-induced death and 67 new cases of covid-19 this week. This brings the total number of deaths to 40 and the number of positive cases to 3,113.

As of publication, a total of 2,986 individuals have been released from isolation, leaving 127 still isolated and 9 individuals hospitalized.

An additional 63 vaccines were administered last week, bringing the total to 6,255.

As of July 23, 18.9% of county residents have received their first doses of the vaccine and 15.1% of residents are fully vaccinated. Reports indicate that 57.5% of Missouri residents have received their first doses and 48.8% of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations are now available from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. until noon on Fridays at the Health Department. Walk-ins are welcome.

A drive-through Pfizer vaccine clinic will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the McDonald County High School parking lot.

Children under the age of 18 will need to have a guardian on-site at both locations.

Health Department personnel will continue to focus on contact tracing and distributing covid vaccinations in phases.

McDonald County Health Department officials continue to encourage those who can get vaccinated to do so, noting that the vaccine is free and available to everyone ages 12 and older.

Health department officials remind the public that two doses of the vaccine are required and should be administered 28 days apart.

It is important that patients return for the second dose to develop the highest level of protection from SARS-CoV-2. Patients who do not receive the second vaccination at 28 days should still receive the second dose as soon as possible thereafter.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can:

• Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing;

• Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe covid-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing;

• Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic.

For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to:

• Take precautions in public like wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancing;

• Wear masks, practice physical distancing, and adhere to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe covid-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe covid-19 disease;

• Wear masks, maintain physical distance, and practice other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households;

• Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings;

• Get tested if experiencing covid-19 symptoms;

• Follow guidance issued by individual employers;

• Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations.