Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Vernon J. Perkins. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Sydney S. Cox. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Mark A. Bobacher. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Erin Johnson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Reazon L.H. Howerton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cesar Ochoa. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

McKenzie J. Archer. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

The following cases were heard:

Thomas Ray Russell vs. Amanda Marissa Adams. Judgment of dissolution.

Andrea Johnson vs. Jeffrey Johnson. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

John T. Johnson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Erin Johnson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Cesar Ochoa. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Vernon J. Perkins. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Carrol Jean Rector. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Anthony J. Sedillos. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Anglin Family Investments vs. Michael A. Martinez et al. Unlawful detainer.

Bright Side Loans, LLC vs. Bryan Stewart. Suit on account.

Arvest Bank vs. Tony Franklin. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Brian Woodworth. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Jesse J. Poe. Breach of contract.

Midland Credit Management vs. James K. Frazier. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. William Ross. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Dakota S. House. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Kenyon D. Clark. Exceeded posted speed limit.

William M. Peterson. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Sheridan A. Carlton. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Dennis Charles Walker. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Hai B. Lei-Burton. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Marcus D. Medlock. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Hunter H. Lindley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brittany J. Cool. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Magdaleno Martinez Jr. Driving while revoked/suspended and exceeded posted speed limit.

Melissa Joyce Rogers. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Holly A. Coles. Littering.

Dakota C. Stanford. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Wyatt R. Murray. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Casey L. Chenoweth. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

McKenzie J. Archer. Exceeded posted speed limit, car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection.

Heydi Lopez. Exceeded posted speed limit and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Stephen C. McCasland. Operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation.

Felonies:

Matthew Kyle Woodall. Unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, domestic assault and unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting.

William R. Colvard. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Health System vs. Robert L. Eastburn. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Christy J. Dinovo. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Steve Hernandez. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Bonnie Annette Jones. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Timmy J. Lee. Operated motor carrier vehicle on tires fabric exposed/inferior load rate/groove depth. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Hai B. Lei-Burton. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $189.50.

Sonia L. Mendez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $117.

Elizabeth J. Scism. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Felonies:

George Roberts. Failure to return to confinement to Department of Corrections. Guilty plea. Three years incarceration, Department of Corrections.