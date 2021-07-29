Commission Minutes

June 16

• The Commission discussed current covid-19 data. In attendance were Prosecuting Attorney Maleia Cheney and Health Department Director Paige Behm. County Clerk Kimberly Bell stated that, with cases rising in McDonald County once again and possible employee exposures, Commissioners might discuss whether to implement a sick leave policy to mimic the policy used last year during the pandemic.

The previous policy gave 10 days of sick leave to all full-time and part-time employees to be used in the event an employee was exposed or tested positive for covid, requiring them to quarantine or isolate. After receiving recommendations from Behm and legal advice from Cheney, Western Commissioner Rick Lett motioned to provide all full-time and part-time employees with up to 10 days of sick leave for exposure or positive test in order to quarantine, regardless of vaccination status. Motion passed with two-thirds vote with Presiding Commissioner Bill Lant abstaining.

• Casey Chastain with Connell Insurance met with the Commission to discuss property and liability insurance renewal information. Rates will remain the same as the current policy and broker fees will be unchanged. Commissioner Lett motioned to renew the policy. Motion passed unanimously.

• County Treasurer Sheila Fuller informed the Commission that four certificates of deposit were about to come up for renewal. Discussion whether to roll over or close the CDs followed. Commissioner Lant motioned to issue a court order to Sheila Fuller to roll over all four CDs into six-month CDs. These CDs are reported as follows: County Revenue CD in the amount of $101,190.10, County Revenue CD in the amount of $501,055.82, Health Department CD in the amount of $130,274.51, and Law Enforcement CD in the amount of $350,739.71. Motion passed unanimously.

• Commissioners discussed the June 14 site showing of the remodel of Annex 2. The consensus of those in attendance was that the original bid opening date of June 23 did not allow ample time for potential bidders to figure an accurate bid for the project. Commissioner Lant motioned to extend the acceptance of bids and bid opening for the remodel to 1 p.m. on July 12 due to unreasonable time constraints on potential bidders. Motion passed unanimously.

• Commissioners returned a call to Vicki Bronson regarding Post Oak Road. Bronson was told that Post Oak Road would be reviewed in response to her concerns.

• Sheriff Robert Evenson stopped by to updated the Commission on happenings in the county.

June 21

• Commissioners reviewed the following county roads: North and South Shetland, Oak Ridge, Post Oak, Mountain and Fletcher.

• The Commission met with potential bidders at Annex 2 to conduct a requested walk-through of the building.

• Sheriff Evenson discussed equipment that is needed for new patrol vehicles.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $103,076.20.

June 23

• The Commission attended an economic development meeting hosted by the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce. Easter Commissioner Jamey Cope spoke on the need for more businesses in McDonald County and some of the challenges facing the county.

June 28

• Lynn Tatum of the McDonald County Historical Society met with the Commission to discuss a ceremony celebrating the "Old McDonald County Jail" being placed on the National Registry of Historic Places. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. on July 18.

• The Commission spoke to Jennifer Lutes, with the University of Missouri Extension Office, about several complaints regarding thistles on neighbors' land. Lutes will gather information and the Commission will send letters to property owners regarding thistle removal.

• Rick Jordan and Dick Snyder spoke with Commissioners regarding traffic on Oscar Talley Road as a result of the closure of EE bridge and subsequent detour. They said cars are speeding on the road and causing safety concerns. The Commissioners stated they would talk to Sheriff Evenson about more frequent patrols being conducted in the area.

• McDonald County Emergency Management Director Greg Sweeten informed the Commission of donations received of Heritage Tractor and McDonald County Telephone to be used to purchase equipment for the new Emergency Rescue Boat. The Commission thanked these businesses for their support.

• Commissioners received four bids for building materials for the future Health Department facility. Steel Tech of the Ozarks, Cas-Steel Metal Building Supplies, Metal Building Supply Inc. and McElroy Metal Service Center submitted bids. Commissioner Lant motioned to accept the bid from Steel Tech of the Ozarks and pay the required 25% down payment. Motion passed unanimously.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $413,706.65.

June 30

• Commissioners reviewed the following county roads: Thief Hollow and Elk Springs. They also checked the County road barns and the future site of the McDonald County Health Department.

• The Commission opened bids for County vehicles and equipment. Commissioner Lant motioned to table discussions until July 7. Motion passed unanimously.