This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
June 27
Melissa Leanne Heitner, 51, Anderson, passing bad check and defective equipment
Jarrad Lee Largent, 34, Southwest City, assault and unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting
Skyler Ryan Peters, 30, Southwest City, assault and unlawful use of weapon
June 28
Maslah Abdi, 22, Noel, sexual misconduct involving child under 15
Dalton Caleb Freeman, 28, Parsons, Kan., fraudulent use of credit/debit device
Dennis Allen Toft, 33, Bentonville, Ark., domestic assault
June 29
Christy Lynn Garcia, 52, Neosho, out-of-state fugitive and probation violation
Brittany Leann Wise, 25, Verona, Mo., theft/stealing
June 30
Oliver Benjamin Darra, 26, Neosho, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, domestic assault and deceiving law enforcement officer
Keith Richard Hurlbert, 33, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
Ofelia Marie Marquez, 32, Noel, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Jason Tyler Martin, 20, Pineville, domestic assault, property damage and interfering with arrest for a felony
July 1
Frank W. Spencer, 38, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer
July 2
Dakota Storm House, 24, Goodman, out-of-state fugitive
Nicholas Zarger Oaks, 22, Noel, DWI -- alcohol and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Aung Win, 33, Noel, domestic assault
July 3
Elsadig Ibrahim Salih Ahmed, 35, Noel, kidnapping and rape
Dalmar Fowzi Mowlid, 27, Noel, kidnapping and rape
Poimarose Anuinui Sosef, 32, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit