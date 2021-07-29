This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

June 27

Melissa Leanne Heitner, 51, Anderson, passing bad check and defective equipment

Jarrad Lee Largent, 34, Southwest City, assault and unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting

Skyler Ryan Peters, 30, Southwest City, assault and unlawful use of weapon

June 28

Maslah Abdi, 22, Noel, sexual misconduct involving child under 15

Dalton Caleb Freeman, 28, Parsons, Kan., fraudulent use of credit/debit device

Dennis Allen Toft, 33, Bentonville, Ark., domestic assault

June 29

Christy Lynn Garcia, 52, Neosho, out-of-state fugitive and probation violation

Brittany Leann Wise, 25, Verona, Mo., theft/stealing

June 30

Oliver Benjamin Darra, 26, Neosho, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, domestic assault and deceiving law enforcement officer

Keith Richard Hurlbert, 33, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

Ofelia Marie Marquez, 32, Noel, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Jason Tyler Martin, 20, Pineville, domestic assault, property damage and interfering with arrest for a felony

July 1

Frank W. Spencer, 38, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer

July 2

Dakota Storm House, 24, Goodman, out-of-state fugitive

Nicholas Zarger Oaks, 22, Noel, DWI -- alcohol and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Aung Win, 33, Noel, domestic assault

July 3

Elsadig Ibrahim Salih Ahmed, 35, Noel, kidnapping and rape

Dalmar Fowzi Mowlid, 27, Noel, kidnapping and rape

Poimarose Anuinui Sosef, 32, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit