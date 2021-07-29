Anderson Extends Days To Discharge Fireworks

Anderson's board of alderman reviewed the ordinance regarding fireworks during the rescheduled meeting on Tuesday.

The current ordinance permits fireworks to be discharged on July 4 only. Mayor Rusty Wilson recommended the ordinance be amended to allow for fireworks a week prior to the 4th to allow those who may be unavailable on Independence Day to partake in the celebrations. Alderman Don Hines suggested the time frame be adjusted to June 30 through July 5.

Ultimately, the council voted to allow fireworks to be discharged from June 30 until July 7.

Alderman Jeremiah Brewer noted that fireworks are still not allowed to be discharged in public streets.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Dave Abbott reported that calls for service were on the rise last month and that both of the department's Ford Explorers were in need of new tires.

Abbott updated the council on K-9 Samson, his retirement and the new K-9 addition to the team. Abbott presented Samson and his handler, Officer Willet, with a plaque commemorating their service.

Abbott went on to report that the department's newest K-9, Negan, has recently arrived. He is a Dutch Shepherd that was previously working in Tampa, Fla.

Abbott then addressed the topic of holiday and comp time, suggesting the policy be altered in an attempt to do away with comp time altogether. He explained that holiday time is collected to be used at a later date where comp time is one and one-half times the normal wage. He recommended distributing yearly holiday time to officers weekly. Instead of being scheduled for 40 hours with the possibility of overtime, officers would be scheduled for 36 hours with 4 hours of holiday pay available. If more than 36 hours are required that week, the holiday time can be redistributed as needed.

The council voted to rework schedules as suggested.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott reported that calls for service have been on the rise at the fire department as well. He noted that SCBAs were delivered this week.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker revisited the topic of a new mowing attachment for the skid steer at an estimated cost of $9,500. Alderman Jeremiah Brewer noted that there is $2,200 remaining in this year's equipment fund. He said it's likely not in the budget this year unless Shoemaker can manage to re-allocate the funds. Alderman Don Hines chimed in to say the equipment is desperately needed, as is evident if you drive through town.

The council asked Shoemaker to research prices, budget and availability and rent the needed attachment in the meantime.

Shoemaker suggested a new "on-call" system for Public Works employees. He said that the system would alternate between the four employees weekly and whoever is on call will receive 8 hours of comp time for the week.

The council voted to accept the new system.

Shoemaker also noted a change to the procedure regarding at-large animals. He said that strays will no longer be picked up after-hours unless it is deemed an emergency situation.

In other business, the council:

• Spoke about mowing unmaintained properties in town that are in violation of city code and voted to put the work out for bid;

• Updated signs at the park to read 18 years of age rather than 17 years of age;

• Granted raises to all Public Works Department employees, effective immediately, with Alderman David Roark abstaining;

• Agreed to hire Officer Hackworth and Officer Hudson full-time;

• Paid bills in the amount of $89,430.