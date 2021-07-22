Tiny Tot Contest Held At County Fair

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Tiny Tot Contest was held July 17 at the McDonald County Fair. In the Miss Tiny Tot Division 1, 0-4 months, Brylee Sherman, left, daughter of Brittany and Bryan Sherman, came in first, and Beau Garvin, daughter of Tonya and Kevin Garvin, came in second.

In the Mr. Tiny Tot Division 1, 0-4 months, the winner was Luke Garvin, son of Tonya and Kevin Garvin.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS In the Miss Tiny Tot Division 2, 5-8 months, tied for first place were twins Leia and Padme Kassing, daughters of MaKiah and Shelby Kassing.

In the Mr. Tiny Tot Division 2, 5-8 months, Leif O'Brien, left, son of Jared and Kasey O'Brien came in first, and Tyson Pierce, son of Jacob and Sara Pierce came in second.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS In the Mr. Tiny Tot Division 3, 9 to 12 months, Bodhi Hobbs, left, son of Rylan Hobbs and Taylor Boyer came in first and Shepherd St. Clair, son of Callie and Logan St. Clair came in second.

In the Mr. Tiny Tot Division 5, 2-year-old, the winner was J.D. St. Clair, son of Logan and Callie St. Clair.