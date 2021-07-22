SWC Board Examines Memorial, Permits, Hears Updates

Southwest City's Board of Alderman okayed a memorial, granted permits, heard updates on the water/wastewater project and discussed food trucks and mobile vendors in town during the regular meeting last week.

Julia Christian approached the council seeking permission to plant a tree and install a memorial at Blankenship Park in honor of her late parents, Marvin and Margaret Brown, who lived in the area for decades. The council suggested she speak with Public Works Director Shane Clark to determine a fitting location and species.

Mayor David Blake assured her that the tree would receive the care it needs.

Jose and Martha Lule approached the council requesting a building permit in order to add a 47-foot by 15-foot covered porch to their residence at 410 and 1/2 School Street.

After reviewing their application, the council granted the Lules a building permit.

Berl Harvey approached the council seeking a demolition permit for a residence owned by Mark Martineau located at 205 N. Main St.

Council members happily and hastily voted to approve the demolition.

The council then heard from Robin and Jeff Ceperley of Anderson Engineering and Project Attorney Bill McCaffree regarding updates on the impending water/wastewater project. Jeff Ceperley estimated that the project is 95 percent finalized. He noted that since the pandemic and subsequent price increases, the total project costs have increased by about $400,000.

"Things are volatile right now. I don't know where we're gonna land but there are definitely options when we get there," Ceperley said.

A special meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3 to review finalized project plans. The meeting is open to the public.

Council members went on to discuss food trucks and mobile vending licenses in town. City Clerk Krystal Austen presented documents from the City of Gravette, Ark. pertaining to permit applications, fees, regulations and guidelines.

Currently, a one-day vendor permit is $25 per day.

Alderman Steve Golden spoke about brick-and-mortar businesses that pay more in permit fees and contribute more to the community

A yearly vendor permit was suggested for $60.

"We can take it for a trial ride, if we need to adjust it next year, we can," Blake said.

The council voted to draft an ordinance for mobile vendors establishing updated fees.

• • •

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to five medical calls and one motor vehicle accident, cleared one road obstruction and provided assistance to a neighboring agency to extinguish a structure fire.

Clark also listed equipment that the department needs including five sets of bunker gear, boots, helmets and gloves, 10 SCBAs and a battery-operated TNT cutter or a battery-operated hot saw. The overall estimated cost of this equipment totals $76,400.

Golden said the total appears about $10,000 less than expected, but went on to ask Clark to remove a few SBCA's from the list. He said it would reflect a more palatable number and he imagined that a few of the units could operate as-is for a few months.

"Look, you've got to go look at the equipment before you say that," Blake said.

Clark noted that it will take anywhere from one week to 3 months for equipment orders to be filled.

Golden inquired about the need for a TNT cutter or hot saw to be used in emergency extrications.

"Our tools are 2001 model. They won't cut some of the vehicles that are being made now," Clark explained.

The council discussed expenses that could be cut in order to provide the equipment firefighter's need and opted to table the matter until the next meeting.

Council members also spoke about the limited water supply in the area of Simmons -- the city's largest employer.

• • •

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that the department has issued six tickets, assisted with two lock-0uts, provided aid to neighboring agencies twice and responded to 98 calls for service.

Clark reported that the street department has been busy mowing, fixing roadway signage and patching potholes on Liberty Road. The water department has replaced several water meters and the wastewater department is back on track, preparing to haul sludge.

Austen announced that total revenue from the ball park concession stand totalled over $9,000 – almost double the projected income for this year. She noted that on July 3rd alone the concession stand made $1,200.

She also reported that new recycling receptacles have been placed behind City Hall and letters have been distributed to residents to inform them of the new system.

• • •

In other business, the council:

• Voted to seek quotes for remodeling the police department;

• Reviewed the final draft of the 2020 Audit and this year's six-month financial report;

• Paid bills in the amount of $7,812.72.