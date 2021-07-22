RELIGION: Trust Him With Here-After, Trust Him With The Here-And-Now

Tyrel Lett and Chloe were celebrating birthdays as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory greeted the congregation as special prayers were requested for Jimmy Easter, Price Coble, Dawn's grand-baby, Vince, Skip and travel prayers.

The adult Sunday school class studied Job 42:1-11. The lesson, "Dependence Declared", taught by Terry Lett, focused on "God honors those who humbly profess dependence on Him." The lesson made three points, "Believers can admit their dependence on God for all things, can pray on behalf of others and what God has in store for His redeemed people will far outweigh any losses in this life."

Vacation Bible School will be held on Saturday, July 31, from 9:45 am. to 2 p.m. The theme is "Destination Dig" and all children grades K-6 are invited to attend. They day will include music, story time, games, crafts, food and a treasure hunt. Parents are also welcome to stay. We will have our annual Homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 15, during our morning service beginning at 10:30 a.m. The gospel group, "Cornerstone" will provide special music. There will not be a fellowship dinner this year.

Linda Abercrombie read II Corinthians 4:16-18 and shared the devotional "The Opening Lines." It talked about the opening scene of God's plan for us. "We live in weary bodies, but God will give us new life in eternity if we stand on the promises."

Rick Lett and Tyrel Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory. Susan Cory and Karen Gardner led the congregational hymns including "The Glory-land Wa.y. We were so blessed with special music from the Cory's family as they sang "Amazing Grace" and "I Will Trust In You."

Brother Mark Hall brought us God's message, "Choices" and told us that our decisions determine our destination. "Everyday we make lots of choices. Some of those little choices can have a huge impact. All of life is a choice. God made us free to choose, but He wants to be involved in our choices. Sometimes we blame someone else for our poor choices and we can become a victim of our own choices. We are free to choose, but we are not free to chose the consequences of our choice. Once you choose, your choice chooses for you." Brother Mark gave an example and told us that "Abortion is a choice. The consequence of the choice is a dead baby." Scripture for the message was taken from Proverbs 19: 20-21, "Listen to the counsel and receive instruction, that you maybe wise in your latter days. There are many plans in a man's heart, nevertheless the Lord's counsel-that will stand."

Brother Mark told us that "Right choices are sometimes a lot easier when pride is set aside. There is always someone smarter that can teach you something. Lay pride aside and get that counsel just as it tells us in the scripture." He referred to Proverbs 11:14, "Where there is no counsel, the people fall; but in the multitude of counselors there is safety." and Proverbs 12:15, "The way of a fool is right in his own eyes, but he who needs counsel is wise." Brother Mark told us that "The Lord gives us the freedom to choose and the advantage of His counsel," and read Isaiah 9:6-7 that tells us that "And His name will be called, Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father and Prince of Peace". Brother Mark said, "We have a wonderful counselor. Why wouldn't we use Him. A Christian making decisions without God is like clearing 40 acres with a weed hook when we have a bush hog sitting in the shed. If you trust Him with the here-after, you can trust Him with the here-and-now."

Brother Mark read Psalm 32:8-11 part of which says, "I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will guide you with My eye." Brother Mark told us that trusting in God is letting Him be a part of large and small choices. "The greatest is trusting Him with your life. The greatest decision is your choice to accept or reject Jesus Christ. You have to decide where you stand with God-with Him or not. Making no decision is a rejection of Jesus Christ. You are either for Him or against Him. The choice is better not put off. If you are having a hard time believing, ask Him to reveal Himself to you. He will not fail and will be with you in all your decisions. The littlest choices can affect us in the greatest way."

Our hymn of invitation was "Amazing Grace" and Wayne Holly gave the benediction.

Brother Mark told us that next Sunday's message will be a "Hallmark" story and gave us the Jeopardy answer, "The story of the maid of Mohab meets the bachelor from Bethlehem." He will address the question in next week's sermon.

We invite you to worship with us at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

