Noel Woman's Club Meeting

NOEL -- The Noel Woman's Club met Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The meeting was called to order by President Melissa Lance. The Pledge of Allegiance and Lord's Prayer were recited. We had seven members present. The minutes were read by Secretary Vicki Barth and approved with a motion by Dot Harner and second by Joyce Britten. The Treasurers report was given by Bonnie Leonard. We received checks from Rags to Riches for our booth there. The treasurer's report was approved.

We discussed having a dinner as a fund raiser. It will be a drive-up and take it out dinner and will be at the Noel Senior Center on Aug. 28. A menu was discussed as well as who would take care of the different areas. Please mark your calendars for this special event. The tentative time will be 5 to 7 p.m. but could change. Call Melissa Lance at 417-455-6674 to reserve your dinners.

Birthdays this month are Hannah Bartholomew, Vicki Barth, Dot Harner and Melissa Lance.

Linda Jefferson provided our program this month and taught basic scrap-booking ideas. Some of us made a page with our own pictures. Thank you Linda for that fun program.

Our hostess was Bonnie Leonard, who made a wonderful spaghetti casserole and her own homemade biscuits with salad and dessert. Thank you Bonnie, it was delicious.

Our next meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 10. The hostess will be Melissa Lance and the program will be presented by Bonnie Leonard.

We invite you to come join us as we try to make our little town a better place. For more information please call Melissa Lance at 417-455-6674.