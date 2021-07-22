Missouri 4-H Showcases Youth Businesses at State Fair

SEDALIA– Eighteen Missouri 4-H youths will sell original handmade items Aug. 12-22 at the Missouri State Fair.

Through the Show Me 4-H Wares program, youths are encouraged to start and run their own business with skills learned through 4-H projects, says Samantha Brandeberry, a University of Missouri Extension state 4-H educator.

This year's exhibitors represent 11 Missouri counties and range in age from 10 to 18. "The products offered by each business showcase the diversity of 4-H projects and how they translate to tangible career paths in entrepreneurship," Brandeberry says.

This year, the Show-Me 4-H Wares booth will showcase artwork, goat's milk soap, crochet garments, jewelry, silk-screened T-shirts, dog treats, bath bombs, registered Simmental cattle semen and embryos, and hand-painted metal chairs.

Brandeberry says participating in the sales booth requires a lot of time and thought on the part of each youth. "While Show-Me 4-H Wares exhibitors will learn a lot about interacting with customers and sales tax during the fair, they will have put hours of work into creating a business concept, preparing the product itself and designing promotional materials before they ever step foot on the fairgrounds," she says.

Exhibitors expect to engage with fairgoers during their time at the booth. The opportunity to share their projects makes the hours of work feel more worthwhile, she adds. "The 4-H'ers love it when people stop by and ask questions. Some make purchases, but the interest and opportunity to talk about their business makes a big impact."

The Show-Me 4-H Wares booth will be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at Mizzou Central in the Mo-Ag Theatre. For details, visit https://extension.missouri.edu/programs/missouri-4-h/4-h-projects-opportunities/4-h-opportunities/show-me-4-h-wares.

Show-Me 4-H Wares schedule

Visit these youth-owned businesses in Mizzou Central (Mo-Ag Theatre) at the Show-Me 4-H Wares booth, which will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Date, Name of business and Product:

Thursday

Aug. 12 -- Best by Farr -- Quality art and woodworking items

Friday

Aug. 13 -- Riverbend Soaps -- Handmade organic cold-pressed goat's milk soap, lip balm and body butter

Liz's Homemade Applebutter -- Homemade apple butter made with Missouri-grown apples

Saturday

Aug. 14 -- Cassidy's Creations -- Crochet garments and goat milk soaps and lotions

Sunday

Aug. 15 -- Goat Milk Soap -- Handmade cold-processed goat's milk soap

Monday

Aug. 16 -- Shaye's Custom Creations -- Handcrafted faux leather earrings

Tuesday

Aug. 17 -- DRiPS CO Design -- Silk-screened shirts

Pawsitively Pup-a-licious -- A variety of human-grade dog treats

Wednesday

Aug. 18 -- Rerings: Recycled Earrings -- Earrings made from recycled plastic

Thursday

Aug. 19 -- Wagging Tails Treats -- Homemade dog treats and cat toys

Friday

Aug. 20 -- Resin by Alex -- Epoxy resin art

Addison's Bath Bombs -- Fizzy bath bombs

Saturday

Aug. 21 -- Tank to Table -- Registered Simmental cattle semen and embryos and also farm-fresh beef

Sunday

Aug. 22 -- Chair Envy -- Hand-painted metal chairs

About University of Missouri Extenstion

For more than 100 years, University of Missouri Extension has extended university-based knowledge beyond the campus into all counties of the state. In doing so, extension has strengthened families, businesses and communities. MU Extension news: extension.missouri.edu/news