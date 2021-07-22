McDonald County Press Obituaries For July 22, 2021

Tawnie Jean Beavers

Oct. 25, 1989

July 7, 2021

Tawnie Jean Beavers, 31, of Noel, Mo., died Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

She was born Oct. 25, 1989, in Lancaster, Calif., to Mrs. Toni Helfer Smith of Northwest Arkansas.

She was a devoted mother, raising her three children, along with tirelessly working with many kinds of animals. She was a pet rescuer, never turning away any strays and always working to find them homes.

She is survived by her mother, Toni and stepfather, Keith Smith; her children, Makayla, Aubryn Michael; and brother, Joshua Helfer Ingle.

George Allen Homler

Jan. 24, 1963

July 12, 2021

George Allen Homler, 58, of Southwest City, Mo., died Monday, July 12, 2021, in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Jan. 24, 1963, in Gravette, Ark., to Shirley Homler and the late Raymond Leon Homler.

He was a family man and happiest when he was with his family. At other times, he enjoyed fishing, working on vehicles, listening to music and camping at Grand Lake, on Patricia Island.

He is preceded in death by his father; and his two sisters.

He is survived by his second wife, Terrie Proia, and current wife, Lorena Homler; his son, Brent Homler (Angel); his daughter, Kasi Roberts (Corey); and seven grandchildren.

The Homler family asks that any memorial contributions be made directly to Allen's gofundme page at https://gofund.me/3f3f1724.

Memorial services are pending at this time.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Services have been entrusted to Ozark Funeral Home, in Anderson, Mo.

Teddy Wayne Spencer

Dec. 1, 1948

July 9, 2021

Teddy Wayne Spencer died Friday, July 9, 2021, surrounded by family.

He was born Dec. 1, 1948, to the late Vyrl Dean (Stephens) Spencer-Rodney and Ted Spencer in Clayton, N.M. He was a retired mechanic and previously resided in Noel and Anderson before settling in Lanagan, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step dad, Ray Rodney; and two brothers, John Wesley Spencer, James Leroy Spencer (Shorty).

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Shirley; his two daughters, Carol Lynn Spencer-Garrison of Bella Vista, Ark., Terri Irene Spencer-Roark of Bentonville, Ark.; four grandchildren; two brothers, Arnold Spencer, Ronald Spencer both of Lamer, Mo.

Services will be held at the First Christian Church of Anderson at 6 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfunerlhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.