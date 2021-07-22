Fun At The Fair!

Photos from the 2021 McDonald County Fair.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Andrew Sherman takes a swig of fresh-squeazed goat milk after his team won the 2021 Goat Milking Contest. When asked how it tasted, he replied, "warm."

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Youth judges at the 2021 McDonald County Fair truly have each others back during livestock judging on Saturday afternoon.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Payton Lewis and Jay Sherman trade tips and talk turtles prior to the Turtle Race at the McDonald County Fair on Saturday afternoon.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS One entry in the exhibits begs the question, "What can't be made into a planter?"

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS One scarecrow contest entry was modeled in great detail after fictional character, "Sweet Tooth," of Netflix fame. The scarecrow featured the customary horns, vest, stuffed animal and syrup on his side.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kade Blevins beams, holding his turtle, Rinley, in one hand and his first place turtle race trophy in other after beating two tough competitors for the title.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Easton Sherman and his pup, Gunner, took home first place in the costume contest at the 2021 Dog Show with their matching button-ups and coastal style.