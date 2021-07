RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The 2021 McDonald County Fair Coronation was held July 15. Pictured are, left to right, Queen Abrie Steinle, Princess Ellie Pierce and Little Miss Payton Lewis.

Print Headline: Fair Royalty Presented

