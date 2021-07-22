Commission Minutes

May 24

• Lynn Tatum with the McDonald County Historical Society met with the Commission to discuss the Old County Jail.

• Dirk Deaton, 159th District State Representative, met with the Commission to discuss Senate Bill 53. The bill was passed in the Missouri House and the Senate is waiting for the Governor's sign or veto. One portion of SB53 contains changes to the compensation of County Sheriffs. This legislation modifies the sheriff salary schedule to require counties to base the sheriff's salary off a percentage of the salary of the Associate Circuit judges; for McDonald County, 55% of the judge's salary would become the Sheriff's salary.

• A motion was made by Eastern Commissioner Jamey Cope to issue a Court Order to the County Treasurer, Sheila Fuller, to open a new fund to be named the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Fund. All American Rescue Plan money from the US Department of Treasury will be deposited into this fund. Vote passed unanimously.

• Commissioners surveyed the following county roads: Eagle Road, Lawhorn Road, Moss Church Road and Tick Ridge Road.

May 26

• Kathie Byrnes and Darren Wallace with the public defender's office, met with the Commission to discuss funding for the district public defender's office. The office will continue to work with McDonald County in the future.

• The Commission closed on property located at the junction of Business Highway 71 and Highway EE. The property will be the future site of the McDonald County Health Department.

• Commissioners signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $375,944.59.

June 2

• Commissioners surveyed the following county roads: Pine Crest Road, Sugar Valley Lane, Rain Road and Oak Ridge Road.

June 9

• Joe Harriman met with the Commission to discuss concerns.

• A concerned citizen discussed issues he/she had with the "Rave" event that happened at a local campground over the weekend.

• Commissioners signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $79,701.02.

June 14

• The Commission met with contractors interested in bidding for the interior remodel of Annex 2.

• Alexus Underwood, McDonald County Press, conducted a telephone interview with the Commission regarding the recent purchase of Annex 2 and the land for the Health Department.

• Commissioners met with Tyson Food representatives to receive a donation check in the amount of $12,400. This donation is for the purchase of a new water rescue boat for the McDonald County Emergency Management.

• Commissioners surveyed the following county roads: Salt Road, Upper Mill Creek Road, Lower Mill Creek Road and Elk River Road.