Annual Business, Health Expo Set For September

PINEVILLE -- McDonald County Chamber of Commerce officials are planning for the annual Business Expo and Health Fair this fall.

The in-person event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 11 in the McDonald County High School gym.

Chamber officials are excited to host the event, after last year's was cancelled because of the covid-19 pandemic, said Terra Sanders, Chamber office administrator.

The event has been a big draw, featuring more than 90 participants.

"In years past, we've had over 400 people come through our expo," she said.

Officials are expecting a good number of participants after transferring the 2020 vendors' registrations to this year. More are anticipated, she said.

The event will feature a silent auction, door prizes, free food provided by Opaa Foods, and health screenings by the Freeman Screen Team.

Officials plan to recognize the importance of 9/11.

"With our expo falling on September 11th, we are going with a patriotic theme," she said.

The American Legion will post the colors and a moment of silence will take place at 8:45 a.m. when the towers fell, Sanders added.

For information or to register, email [email protected]