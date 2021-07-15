RELIGION: Jesus is Beginning, End and Ever Present

We were thankful for the cool July morning as we gathered to worship Sunday at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Anna Lee Emanuel and Lou Durbin were celebrating birthdays and special prayers were requested for Janet Chaney, Jimmy Easter, Vincent and Susan's mother. Anna Lee shared a praise and thanks.

In announcements, we will be holding our vacation Bible school from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Children grades K-6 are invited to enjoy food, music, games, crafts, Bible stories and a treasure hunt. Parents are also welcome to stay.

On Sunday, Sept. 12, we will host the gospel group, "Legacy Five" at Blankenship Park in Southwest City. Music will start at 6 p.m. It is a free concert and everyone is welcome.

Our annual Homecoming will be Sunday, August 15. Special gospel music will be provided by "Cornerstone". We will begin our morning service at 10:30 a.m. There will be no noon meal this year.

Rick Lett taught the adult Sunday school lesson, "Power Displayed" a study of Job 40:1-14. The lesson reminded us that "God's wisdom and power are unfathomable." The lesson made three points -- "Believers can be assured that God knows more about them and their circumstances; believers must be careful to avoid viewing God as unfair and only God has the wisdom and power to rule His creation."

Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional "Be Moses" and read I Timothy 2:1-2. Unlike Congress or the Senate, in the government of God, we have a seat much higher with Christ in heaven if we desire. Due to our inability and God's ability, He will supply our needs.

Tyrel Lett asked God's blessing upon the offering and he and Rick Lett served as ushers. The congregation joined voices in singing "The Old Rugged Cross" led by Karen Gardner and Susan Cory. We enjoyed special hymns of praise from Jerry Abercrombie who sang "Can't Even Walk" and Karen, who sang, "How Great Thou Art".

Our Pastor, Brother Mark Hall presented Baptismal certificates to Bobby, Lea Ann, Daniel, John and Ann Parish and then began God's message for us. This was the last message in the sermon series, "I Am" with "Who Is Jesus?" Scripture for the sermon was from John 18:37-40 and 19:1-16. Brother Mark told us that Pilot faced the same decision with Jesus that we will be faced with -- what to do with Jesus Christ. "Who is Jesus Christ? We will either choose to crown Him or crucify Him. There is no in between. Just as Christ stood before Pilot, Pilot will stand before Jesus Christ one day."

Brother Mark read John 8:21-58 and focused on verse 58 which says, "Jesus said to them, 'Most assuredly, I say to you, before Abraham was, I AM.'" Brother Mark told us that the simplest answer to someone who wants to know who Jesus Christ is -- is "Jesus is who He says He is and can do what He says He can do." Brother Mark referred to several verses in the book of John where Jesus tells us who He is: 6:35, 10:9, 8:12, 10:11-14, 111:25, 14:6, 15:1-5 and 8:58. Brother Mark told us that in John 8, Jesus is identifying himself as "I AM" without beginning and end and is ever present. "When Jesus was born in Bethlehem, that was not the beginning of Jesus, it was the beginning of grace. When Jesus says "I am the door", He describes who He is." Exodus 3:14 says, "And God said to Moses, "I AM WHO I AM."

In closing, Brother Mark told us that you don't have to understand everything about Jesus. "You just have to know Jesus. There are a lot of things this side of the grave we don't understand. Proud people have a problem with faith because they think they have to know everything about it. We just need to know Jesus. Who is Jesus Christ? He is as much God as God is. You will either crown Him King or crucify Him."

Our hymn of invitation was "I Surrender All" and Wayne Emanuel gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90.

