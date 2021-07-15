Outstanding Citizens Recognized For Improving Noel

NOEL, Mo. -- The Noel City Council on Tuesday night recognized several outstanding citizens for their efforts to improve the little riverside town.

Gary and Diana Henretty were recognized for establishing a "Blessing Box." The box is located near City Hall and stocked with non perishables for those who need some extra food. The box works on the honor system. The couple works to keep the box stocked and accepts generous donations from fellow neighbors.

Trudy Alexander also was recognized. She was not present at the meeting, but Noel Mayor Terry Lance said she picks up trash every day, waving to others and being friendly.

The Sosa family, who recently donated $1,000 to the Noel Marshal's Office, was recognized, along with The Tax Center.

Lance said great neighbors should be honored.

"Any town and every town can use people who go above and beyond," he said.

Jeff Beck with a new barbecue restaurant in town is doing his part to improve Noel as well.

"I love to cook and love to smoke meat," said the owner of Smokin' On the River barbecue restaurant. His new venture is going gang-busters. Beck said the restaurant, in the former Kathy's Kountry Kitchen location on Main Street, offers dine-in and take out. The pulled pork sandwiches and the ribs are best sellers. People genuinely seem interested in good barbecue, he added.

He hopes to add appetizers to the menu and keep improving service, as business has been booming, he said.

Council member Faye Davis thanked Beck for starting the venture.

"We appreciate your investment in Noel," she said.

In departmental reports, Noel Fire Chief Brandon Barrett said a drowning occurred over the weekend. The department is running more calls because it's summer, he added.

Noel Marshal Randy Wilson said 20 arrests were made in June and 147 cases were reported that month. The Marshal's Office has recorded 1,011 cases for the year.

The council voted to repair one of the vehicles, which needs a new transmission.

In related business, the council:

• Voted to have the Marshal's Office tested for mold

• Gave Streets Superintendent Chris Craig authority to purchase new equipment

• Selected Lance as a representative to the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council (HSTCC) and to the Region M Waste Management Program