McDonald County Obituaries for July 15, 2021

Harold Gene McAnally

Dec. 30, 1948

July 3, 2021

Harold Gene McAnally, 72, of Anderson, Mo., died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo., from complications of surgery.

He was born Dec. 30, 1948, in Ulysses, Kan., to the late Jesse Lee and Josie Leora (Jones) McAnally. He was raised and attended school in Ulysses. On Nov. 22, 1971, in Bentonville, Ark., he married Paula Diane Stone. He has resided in Anderson since 1971. He retired in 2018, from Agile Manufacturing in Anderson after 39 years of employment. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. He was a member of Faith Chapel Church in Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 48 years, Paula McAnally on Jan. 28, 2020; a grandson, Jacob Aaron McAnally; and one brother, Joe Dale McAnally.

Survivors are his two sons, Mack McAnally (Amy) of Anderson, Michael McAnally of Neosho; seven grandchildren; four brothers, Bob McAnally of Anderson, Lawrence McAnally of Anderson, Donnie McAnally of Ulysses, Raymond McAnally of Anderson; and a sister, Georgia Larey of Neosho.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 9, 2021, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Derald Compton officiating and burial followed in the Anderson Cemetery.

Betty Francis Peterson (Harrison)

Jan. 4, 1937

July 6, 2021

Betty Francis Peterson (Harrison), 84, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Seneca House Nursing Home in Seneca, Mo.

She was born to Ben and Louise (Lauderdale) Harrison on Jan. 4, 1937, in Delaware County, Okla. She attended Southwest City High School, graduating in 1957. After graduation she moved to Kansas City where she met George and they married in 1974. She began her career working for The American Hereford Association in Kansas City. She then went to work for the The Veteran's of Foreign War where she spent 35+ years in charge of printing and distribution.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Margaret Connor, Mary Louis Harrison.

She is survived by her husband, George; and a sister, Pat Hauser (Dick).

Service dates and times are pending.

