KNEO To Provide Video Portal For Local Sports

Adam Winkler of KNEO Radio appeared before the McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education at its July 8 meeting to discuss a partnership.

"We believe being involved in local communities is a responsibility we have," he said.

The radio station will stream McDonald County ball games from a video portal, as well as broadcasting some games on the radio station, he explained. He said the KNEO team welcomes student involvement and would love to teach and train students to run the camera or do play-by-play and broadcasting freshman and junior varsity games.

He noted KNEO will need to raise $2,500 in advertising per month from the community to pay its staff.

"We can't wait for August to partner with you guys. We want this for the school district. We want kids to succeed. We want to bring the community closer together."

Board vice president Josh Banta observed that a lot of family members cannot make it to Anderson for games because the county is so geographically spread-out.

Superintendent Mark Stanton told the board that, beginning in 2021-2022, McDonald County Schools will offer free meals to all students age 18 and under. However, the district still needs families to submit their forms for free and reduced-price lunches, because that is a significant part of the school funding formula that comes from the state, he said.

Stanton also told the board that, starting in August, there will be a segment of the board meetings for public comment to allow for greater transparency. He said anyone interested should call central office and talk to board secretary Kathie Mitchell.

In other business, the board approved a request from director of technology Robin Leonard to order 17 new smart boards for $49,928.