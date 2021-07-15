MCDONALD COUNTY FAIR: Chairman Wants Youth To Learn From Experiences At Fair

McDonald County Fair organizers hope this year's multi-day event will bring about a sense of normalcy.

Last year, organizers had to make adjustments and scale back operations, while trying to offer a safe environment in the midst of the health pandemic, said Fair chairman Dewey Pierce. Among the changes: showing animals only took place one species at a time, he said. Making various adjustments created a different set of challenges. "It was very hard," he said.

This year, organizers hope to resume regular operations and return full-scale for the 47th annual fair, Pierce said.

Organizers are still recommending social distancing and taking safety precautions. "We want it to be as normal as possible, and be safe," he said. Pierce said he realizes some people will not attend the fair this year because they are nervous about the pandemic. Still, he wants the fair to present a safe environment for those who wish to attend.

The safety of the exhibitors, visitors, and volunteers is of the utmost concern for the Board of Directors for the 2021 McDonald County Fair, according to the fair's website.

"The Board of Directors will continue to follow CDC and local health department guidelines to ensure the safety of all participants," organizers stated on the fair's website.

People in McDonald County look forward to the fair each summer. The fair's full schedule of activities typically draws in large crowds, for different reasons on different nights.

Pierce said many people attend Thursday evening for the queen and princess contests. On Friday night, others come to watch their kids and grand-kids show livestock, he said.

On Saturday night, youth have the opportunity to participate in the premium sale. The youth actually retain ownership of their animal, but all the proceeds go to the child, he added.

Youth learn a great deal throughout the process, he said.

Pierce, who has served as fair chairman for several years, said he believes it's important to host the fair so McDonald County youth have the chance to learn about showing animals.

He hopes today's youth will continue to see how working with their hands -- and bringing up animals – will prove beneficial. "I hope kids show an animal and enjoy it."

Schedule of Events

Thursday, July 15, 2021

11:00 a.m. -- Scarecrow Contest Judging

1:00-5:00 p.m. -- Judging of Indoor Exhibits

5:00 p.m. -- Indoor Exhibits Open to Public

6:00 p.m. -- All Livestock in Place

8:00 p.m. -- Queen, Princess & Little Miss Coronation (show arena)

9:00 p.m. -- Sheep/Swine Weigh-In

Friday, July 16, 2021

8:00 a.m. -- Swine Show

9:30 a.m. -- Steer Weight to Beef Superintendent

10:00 a.m. -- Sheep Show

10:00 a.m. -- Rabbits and Poultry Judged

12:30 p.m. -- Beef Cattle Show

2:30 p.m. -- Meat Goat Show

4:00 p.m. -- Dairy Goat Show

5:00 p.m. -- Bucket Calf Interviews

6:00 p.m. -- Bucket Calf Show

6:30-9:00 p.m. -- Youth Tractor Pull

7:00 p.m. -- Dairy Cattle Show

Saturday, July 17, 2021

8:00 a.m. -- Showmanship Contest

10:00 a.m. -- Tiny Tot Contest

1:00 p.m. -- Individual Livestock Judging Contest

2:00 p.m. -- Tractor Driving Contest

2:30 p.m. -- Turtle Race

2:45 p.m. -- Dog Show Check-In

3:00 p.m. -- Dog Show

3:30 p.m. -- Goat Milking Contest

5:30 p.m. –Buyers Appreciation Dinner hosted by the McDonald Co. FFA Chapter

6:30 p.m. -- Premium Sale

8:00 p.m. -- Drawing for 50/50 Raffle

9:00 p.m. -- Release of Indoor Exhibits

Livestock released immediately following the premium sale or 10:00 p.m., whichever is latest.

Sunday, July 18, 2021

5:00 p.m. -- Horse Show/Sho-Deo