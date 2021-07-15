American Legion-Third Friday Dinner

The Pineville/Jane American Legion Post 392 Third Friday Benefit Dinner will serve beginning 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, at the Legion Post in Pineville. The building is located next door to Cornerstone Bank on Highway W. The dinner will be prepared by the Ladies Auxiliary and Legion members, featuring catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, hush muffins, dessert and drinks. A donation of $9 is requested. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For information, call 417-845-8757 or 417-389-0937.

Mystery Island Vacation Bible School

Mystery Island Vacation Bible School will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 18-21 for children ages 3-12 at Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church in Rocky Comfort. Enjoy snacks, crafts, music and games while learning about the one true God. (The church is located 4 miles east of Longview or 3 miles west of Rocky Comfort on Highway 76.) For information or a ride, call 417-592-2967.

Mill Creek Baptist Vacation Bible School

Mill Creek Baptist Church will host Vacation Bible School from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31. The theme, "Destination Dig" comes from Jeremiah 29:13 about unearthing the truth about Jesus. "You will seek Me and find Me when you search for Me with all your heart." The day will include music, food, games, crafts, story time and a treasure hunt. All children ages K-6 are invited to attend. Parents are welcome to stay. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

McDonald County Senior Center in Noel

The McDonald County Senior Center in Noel is now fully opened with daily meals. The next planned activity is Saturday, July 17 -- A music and potluck dinner that begins at 5 p.m.

NWA Women's Chorus

Women who love to sing, from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join the NWA Women's Chorus. There are no tryouts or experience needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veterans centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday, at Bella Vista's St. Bernard's Church Hall in Bella Vista, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas State covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. The invite is for women of all ages and voice ranges to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204, or visit the website at www.perfectharmonybv.com

Safety and Health Program Event

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations will host a Safety and Health Program Management online training event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Nov. 18. The session is free and topics include workplace analysis management leadership and employee involvement, hazard prevention and control, and safety and health training. Space is limited. Call 573-522-7233 (SAFE) or visit labor.mo.gov/onsite for more information.