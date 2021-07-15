This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
June 13
Elena Christine Flanary, 21, Neosho, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Victor Manuel Hernandez, 38, Springdale, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Jason Lee Morris, 42, Greenfield, Mo., DWI - alcohol
June 14
Daniel Chavez, 27, Springdale, Ark., sexual misconduct
Terra Lynn Hiveley, 36, Goodman, shoplifting
June 15
Lane Garrett Brodie, 26, Goodman, driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Angela Marie Grinder, 50, Gravette, Ark., theft/stealing
Brandon Shane Sands, 37, Neosho, forgery and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
June 16
Francisco Lopez, 51, Southwest City, violation of order of protection for adult, domestic assault, sexual misconduct and property damage
Zachariah Luther Owens, 38, Anderson, non-support and passing bad check
June 18
Jesus Almaraz-Lopez, 19, Money, exceeded posted speed limit
Shawn Ray Bundgard, 51, Anderson, assault Thomas James Cook, 25, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, exceeded posted speed limit and failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding audible siren signal/displayed visible red/blue light
June 19
Jonathon Earl Johnston, 25, Anderson, defective equipment
Miranda Sue White, 34, West Saint Paul, Minn., failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, exceeded posted speed limit, failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop