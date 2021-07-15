This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

June 13

Elena Christine Flanary, 21, Neosho, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Victor Manuel Hernandez, 38, Springdale, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Jason Lee Morris, 42, Greenfield, Mo., DWI - alcohol

June 14

Daniel Chavez, 27, Springdale, Ark., sexual misconduct

Terra Lynn Hiveley, 36, Goodman, shoplifting

June 15

Lane Garrett Brodie, 26, Goodman, driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Angela Marie Grinder, 50, Gravette, Ark., theft/stealing

Brandon Shane Sands, 37, Neosho, forgery and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

June 16

Francisco Lopez, 51, Southwest City, violation of order of protection for adult, domestic assault, sexual misconduct and property damage

Zachariah Luther Owens, 38, Anderson, non-support and passing bad check

June 18

Jesus Almaraz-Lopez, 19, Money, exceeded posted speed limit

Shawn Ray Bundgard, 51, Anderson, assault Thomas James Cook, 25, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, exceeded posted speed limit and failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding audible siren signal/displayed visible red/blue light

June 19

Jonathon Earl Johnston, 25, Anderson, defective equipment

Miranda Sue White, 34, West Saint Paul, Minn., failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, exceeded posted speed limit, failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop