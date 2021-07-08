Water Safety Tips Offered By McDonald County Emergency Management

PINEVILLE -- McDonald County Emergency Management, a team made up of volunteers, works alongside other emergency organizations and departments to aid individuals in emergency situations. Volunteers have tips to remain cautious and informed while on the water or during a time of flooding.

Gregg Sweeten, mayor of Pineville, started serving with the emergency management organization in 1981, Sweeten took over as McDonald County Emergency Management director in 1995 and started working full-time with the organization in 2009. Sweeten said McDonald County Emergency Management is just another piece of the puzzle, pointing to the importance of the fire department, police department, and 911 operators. Sweeten said a rule of thumb and motto that ought to be followed during flooding is: "Turn Around and Don't Drown."

"We're always telling folks, 'Turn Around and Don't Drown,'" Sweeten said. "You never know what might be under the roadway that you're trying to cross. We know that you've got to get to work, you've got to do this and that, but your life is more important."

Sweeten said individuals should also be cautious when driving over bridges during flooding as some bridges may be washed out underneath while not being apparent to drivers attempting to cross the bridge.

"If you have a flooded road, what you can see there is usually the water. And if you can't see the surface of the road and if you can't see, you don't know what's underneath it," Sweeten said.

Sweeten said he volunteers with McDonald County Emergency Management because he wants to help save people when he can, which he said is a large part of the team. Sweeten said in other counties, emergency management is generally a contact to send separate emergency services out, he said McDonald County has a much more hands-on volunteer team.

Michael Hall, 45, is a lieutenant at the McDonald County Police Department. Hall has worked with McDonald County Emergency Management for over 20 years. Hall said some safety tips for being on the water are wear a life jacket, be courteous to floaters around you, be responsible, be aware of the undertow current in the river, and do not cross in low water crossing areas.

"If you're in a vehicle, turn around. Don't try to cross any low water crossing," Hall said. "We've had problems with some of the water crossings, people don't realize they actually dip down and are actually deeper in the middle than on the outer edges of the bridges."

Hall said if you're floating while water is high, be aware that there may be trees under you that are not visible from above. Hall said if you get pinned against a tree or any other object, try to remain upright and keep calm. Hall added that people in an emergency situation on the water should call 911 and remain calm, helping the operator find where they are on the river.

Hall said he works with McDonald County Emergency Management because he wants to volunteer and help where he can, a passion he's possessed through various jobs.

Kalee Sweeten, 22, has been volunteering with McDonald County Emergency Management for five years. Sweeten said some basic water tips to follow are wear a life jacket, keep hydrated, and have an exit plan should something go wrong.

"If their residence is starting to flood, they need to contact 911 and they will notify the fire department and emergency management director," Sweeten said.

Sweeten said McDonald County Emergency Management works with the fire department and police department during rescues.

"We all work together as a team to save lives in McDonald County," Sweeten said.

Sweeten said she volunteers with McDonald County Emergency Management to give back to community members in times of need.

The emergency management team is made up of city employees and first responders, helping in any way they can.

COURTESY PHOTO Top of a road in Anderson which appears safe to drive on from the top. During or after flooding drivers should be very cautious about roads they are driving on.

COURTESY PHOTO Same road in Anderson from the side, with bottom of the road washed out. Drivers should be aware that water on a road may keep them from seeing what is under the road, which is a safety hazard.