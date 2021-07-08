The American Legion Riders Stop in Pineville During Legacy Ride

PINEVILLE -- The American Legion Riders, a motorcycle group made of Legion and Auxiliary members, stopped at Pineville's American Legion Post during their Legacy Ride.

Bob Norris, 66, is the advisor for Missouri American Legion Riders as well as the ride captain. The American Legion Riders, a group that has 950 members in Missouri alone, saw 103 riders in the Legacy Ride that stopped through Pineville on June 25. The 14-stop ride takes different routes each year, with the Legacy Ride usually spanning over a couple of days. Norris said the group is like a billboard for veterans and legion members.

"We're a program of American Legion," Norris said. "We're out to promote American Legion and what the American Legion Stands for: veterans helping veterans."

Norris said the riders collect donations for the Legacy Fund, which totaled about $64,000 for the year's ride. Norris said one of the reasons the Pineville post was visited was because the American Legion Riders try to stop by lesser-known or smaller posts, hoping they'll gain some traction.

Norris said one of the 14 stops the riders take is at Mount Vernon at the Missouri Veterans Home.

"We do what we call a rolling thunder," Norris said. "That's to ride around the outside of the veteran's home and show them that we have not forgotten the veterans in these homes."

Don Gerspach, 64, is the director of American Legion Riders of Missouri. Gerspach said the American Legion Riders is made of Legion members, Auxiliary members, or the sons of American Legion.

Gerspach said the primary goal of the American Legion Riders is the Legacy Foundation, which was established in 2006.

"It's a foundation in 2001 after the attacks on 9/11 and it supports the children's college educations of veterans who either died on active duty after a September 11 attack or the children of veterans who have been 50% or greater qualified as disabled by the Veterans Administration."

Gerspach said funds for the Legacy Foundation are raised through activities and fundraisers, as well as the Legacy Ride.

Tim McCaine is commander at Pineville's American Legion Post 392. McCaine said members of the legion and auxiliary were excited to host the American Legion Riders.

"It was actually awesome to have that many bikes there," McCaine said, chuckling.

McCaine said being a part of the Legacy Ride was a new experience and it was an honor for Post 392.

"I loved it; I wish our post meetings were that packed," McCaine said. "It's a big deal to us. The veterans getting together and trying to make stuff happen for the community and other veterans. I would say it's just huge."

Post 392 provided snacks, air conditioning, and facilities for the riders before their next stop. On June 25, more than 100 riders and motorcycles were in the parking lot by the Pineville American Legion.

PHOTO BY ALEXUS UNDERWOOD Bikes lined up by Pineville's American Legion Post 392 on June 25. Over 100 motorcycles were a part of the Legacy Ride.